RAGTIME Comes to Crown Center

MTH Theater at Crown Center has announced the cast and creative team for its upcoming production of Ragtime. Based on the 1975 novel by E. L. Doctorow, Ragtime is the Tony Award-winning musical with music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and book by Terrence McNally.

The production will be directed by MTH Executive Artistic Director Tim Scott. The 17 person ensemble features Kiarri Andrews, Lauren Braton, Shelby Floyd, Enjoli Gavin, Willis Green, Chloe Hochanadel, Kayli Jamison, Allison Jones, Donovan Kirk, Noah Lindquist, Genesis McKenzie, T. Eric Morris, Tom Nelson, Mike Ott, Cody Proctor, Robert Vardiman, and Marc Wayne.

The production team includes music direction by Daniel A. Doss, choreography by Marc Wayne, lighting design by Rachael Cady, scenic design by Jack Magaw, sound design by Jon Robertson, costume design by Georgianna Londre Buchanan and stage management by Kat Jackson.

Called by TIME Magazine, "A triumph for the stage," Ragtime was nominated for 13 Tony Awards in 1998, winning four. It is a powerful portrait of American life, as characters confront the timeless contradictions of wealth and poverty, freedom and prejudice, hope and despair, in pursuit of the American Dream. With an unforgettable and powerful score, this must-see musical is filled with show-stopping songs and timely message.

"National identity continues to be an important and polarizing conversation in our country, that is the soul of Doctorow's novel and what we hope to bring to the forefront of our production," said Scott.

Ragtime is the winner of the 1998 Tony Awards for Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score and Best Orchestrations.

Ragtime plays October 10 - 27. Tickets are available by calling the MTH Box Office at 816.221.6987 or by visiting www.mthkc.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Kansas City Stories

More Hot Stories For You