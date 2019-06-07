Photo Flash: MTH Theater at Crown Center Presents OKLAHOMA!

Jun. 7, 2019  

MTH Theater at Crown Center has released photos of its current production of Roger & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, music by Richard Rodgers, book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, based on the play Green Grow the Lilacs by Lynn Riggs.

The production is directed by MTH Executive Artistic Director Tim Scott. The 14 person ensemble features Danielle Barger, Emy Blake, Lexi Brie, Noah Brous, Taylor Harlow, Nora Hennessy, Andrew Keeler, Zoe London, T. Eric Morris, William Pendergast, Austin Ragusin, Elizabeth Reese, Robert Vardiman and Marc Wayne.

The production team includes music direction by Michalis Koutsoupides, choreography by Kenny Personett, lighting design by Jamie Leonard, scenic design by Mark Exline, sound design by John Story, fight choreography by Marc Liby, costume design by Georgianna Londre Buchanan, props by Regina Weller, and stage management by Lacey Willis.

"What has always drawn me to Oklahoma! is the need to believe in a brighter future. For me, this play is about needing to connect with other human beings on a very base level, and the need to always believe brighter days lie ahead," said Scott.

2019 marks the 76th Anniversary of the original Broadway production which opened March 31, 1943. It was a box-office smash and ran for an unprecedented 2,212 performances. Rodgers and Hammerstein won a special Pulitzer Prize for Oklahoma! in 1944.

Oklahoma! plays June 6 - 30. Tickets are available by calling the MTH Box Office at 816.221.6987 or by visiting www.mthkc.com.

Photo Credit: Brian Paulette

Photo Flash: MTH Theater at Crown Center Presents OKLAHOMA!
Zoe London, Taylor Harlow, Emy Blake, Nora Hennes

Photo Flash: MTH Theater at Crown Center Presents OKLAHOMA!
Taylor Harlow

Photo Flash: MTH Theater at Crown Center Presents OKLAHOMA!
Marc Wayne

Photo Flash: MTH Theater at Crown Center Presents OKLAHOMA!
Marc Wayne, Lexi Brie

Photo Flash: MTH Theater at Crown Center Presents OKLAHOMA!
Lexi Brie

Photo Flash: MTH Theater at Crown Center Presents OKLAHOMA!
Danielle Barger and Andrew Keeler

Photo Flash: MTH Theater at Crown Center Presents OKLAHOMA!
Company of OKLAHOMA!

Photo Flash: MTH Theater at Crown Center Presents OKLAHOMA!
Austin Ragusin and the Company of OKLAHOMA!

Photo Flash: MTH Theater at Crown Center Presents OKLAHOMA!
Andew Keeler and Danielle Barger



Related Articles View More Kansas City Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • The Terra Femina Collective Presents Two Plays In Repertory For Their Inaugural Production
  • Kansas City's Largest Quilt Festival Anticipated To Draw 10,000 Attendees
  • Semifinals For KC Star Set For June 3; 10th Anniversary Of High School Singing Competition
  • Chita Rivera to Appear in Concert Featuring Corey Cott and Telly Leung
  • A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER Premieres In Kansas City
  • National WWI Museum and Memorial Announces June Lineup

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup