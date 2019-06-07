Photo Flash: MTH Theater at Crown Center Presents OKLAHOMA!

MTH Theater at Crown Center has released photos of its current production of Roger & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, music by Richard Rodgers, book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, based on the play Green Grow the Lilacs by Lynn Riggs.

The production is directed by MTH Executive Artistic Director Tim Scott. The 14 person ensemble features Danielle Barger, Emy Blake, Lexi Brie, Noah Brous, Taylor Harlow, Nora Hennessy, Andrew Keeler, Zoe London, T. Eric Morris, William Pendergast, Austin Ragusin, Elizabeth Reese, Robert Vardiman and Marc Wayne.

The production team includes music direction by Michalis Koutsoupides, choreography by Kenny Personett, lighting design by Jamie Leonard, scenic design by Mark Exline, sound design by John Story, fight choreography by Marc Liby, costume design by Georgianna Londre Buchanan, props by Regina Weller, and stage management by Lacey Willis.

"What has always drawn me to Oklahoma! is the need to believe in a brighter future. For me, this play is about needing to connect with other human beings on a very base level, and the need to always believe brighter days lie ahead," said Scott.

2019 marks the 76th Anniversary of the original Broadway production which opened March 31, 1943. It was a box-office smash and ran for an unprecedented 2,212 performances. Rodgers and Hammerstein won a special Pulitzer Prize for Oklahoma! in 1944.

Oklahoma! plays June 6 - 30. Tickets are available by calling the MTH Box Office at 816.221.6987 or by visiting www.mthkc.com.

Photo Credit: Brian Paulette



Zoe London, Taylor Harlow, Emy Blake, Nora Hennes

Taylor Harlow

Marc Wayne

Marc Wayne, Lexi Brie

Lexi Brie

Danielle Barger and Andrew Keeler

Company of OKLAHOMA!

Austin Ragusin and the Company of OKLAHOMA!

Andew Keeler and Danielle Barger





Related Articles Shows View More Kansas City Stories

More Hot Stories For You