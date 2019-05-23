Photo Flash: Barn Players Presents THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME

Adapted for the stage by Simon Stephens from the acclaimed novel by Mark Haddon, THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME delves into the extraordinary brain of maladjusted teenager Christopher Boone. When he finds himself suspected of brutally killing his neighbor's dog he becomes obsessed with ferreting out the mystery himself. Soon his detective work takes him on a thrilling journey that will upend his socially challenged world. Winner of five Tony Awards including Best Play, Ben Brantley of the New York Times said of the show, "this is one of the most fully immersive works ever to wallop Broadway. So be prepared to have all your emotional and sensory buttons pushed, including a few you may have not known existed."

The Barn Players presentation of THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME is directed by Jessica Franz; with a cast that includes: Larissa Briley, Arthur Clifford, Joyce Halford, Michael Juncker, Shea Ketchum, Sean Leistico, Megan McCranie, Cameron Reynolds, Chelsea Rolfes, and Jace Willcutt as Christopher Boone. The production is Stage Managed by Amanda Tufano; with Set Design by Richard J. Burt; Lighting Design by Philip Leonard; Costume Design by Alison Nickel; Video Projections by Mike Tufano; Sound Design by Sean Leistico; Properties by Alexa Cioffi - Abt; Movement by Valerie Martin; Dramaturgy by Erika Crane Ricketts; and Production Assistance / Internship by Daniel Vazquez.

The Barn Players are also happy to announce that during their production of THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME they will donate one dollar ($1) for every ticket sold to Camp Encourage (campencourage.org), a local camp for children overcoming the challenges of Autism Spectrum Disorder. Volunteers from the camp will be at the show Thursday, May 30th with information about their camp and their programs.

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME, a Barn Players Presentation. WHEN: Thursday, May 23rd through Sunday, June 2nd, 2019. Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30pm, Sunday matinees at 2:00pm. WHERE: The Barn Players at The Arts Asylum, 1000 East 9th Street, Kansas City, MO 64106. TICKETS: Adult tickets are $20; Senior (Age 65+) tickets are $18.00; Group tickets of 10 or more are $15 each; Students (with ID) tickets are $15. You may buy tickets online at: barncurious.brownpapertickets.com, or reserve via phone at 913.432.9100, or at the Barn's box office. Cash and credit cards are accepted.





