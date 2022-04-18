OKLAHOMA! to Open Starlight's 2022 AdventHealth Broadway Series

Starlight will present the Kansas City premiere of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! at Starlight Theatre from May 13-15. Tickets are on sale now and available online at kcstarlight.com, by calling (816) 363-7827, or by visiting the ticket office at 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City, Mo., 64132.

Directed by Daniel Fish, this is Oklahoma! as you've never seen or heard it before-reimagined for the 21st century, and now the Tony Award winner for Best Revival of a Musical. Funny and sexy, provocative and probing, this acclaimed production of Oklahoma! tells a story of a community banding together against an outsider and the frontier life that shaped America. Upending the sunny romance of a farmer and a cowpoke, this Oklahoma! allows the classic musical-and our country-to be seen in a whole new light.

"This isn't your traditional Oklahoma!," Rich Baker, President + C.E.O. of Starlight, said. "Without changing a word of Rodgers and Hammerstein's classic production, the creative team presents this big Broadway show in a completely new way. Come with an open mind and you won't be disappointed."

OKLAHOMA! features music by Richard Rodgers and a book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, based on the play "Green Grow the Lilacs" by Lynn Riggs, with original dances by Agnes De Mille.

About the Cast





The cast includes Sasha Hutchings (OKLAHOMA! Broadway, original Broadway cast of Hamilton) as Laurey Williams and Sean Grandillo (Deaf West's Spring Awakening) as Curly McLain, joined by Christopher Bannow (OKLAHOMA! Broadway) as Jud Fry, Sis ("Pose") as Ado Annie Carnes, Hennessy Winkler as Will Parker, Benj Mirman (OKLAHOMA! Bard Summerscape) as Ali Hakim, Barbara Walsh (Falsettos, Company, Oklahoma! National Tour in 1981) as Aunt Eller, Hannah Solow (The New One) as Gertie Cummings, Patrick Clanton (School of Rock, Sister Act tours) as Mike, and Ugo Chukwu ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt") as Cord Elam. Mitch Tebo (Andrew Carnes) and Gabrielle Hamilton (Lead Dancer) also reprise their roles from the Broadway production. Gillian Hassert, Cameron Anika Hill, Hunter Hoffman, Scott Redmond, Gwynne Wood, and Jordan Wynn join the cast as understudies.

About the Team





The revival's creative team includes John Heginbotham (New Choreography), Daniel Kluger (Orchestrations/Arrangements), Nathan Koci (Music Supervision), and Andy Collopy (Music Direction), with casting by Taylor Williams and Borna Barzin. Laura Jellinek (Scenic Design), Terese Wadden (Costume Design), Scott Zielinski (Lighting Design), Drew Levy (Sound Design), and Joshua Thorson (Projection Design) round out the creative team. The production stage management team includes Andrew Bacigalupo, Rachael Wilkin, and Jordan Wynn.

OKLAHOMA! is produced by Eva Price, Level Forward, Abigail Disney, Barbara Manocherian & Carl Moellenberg,a??James L. Nederlander, David Mirvish, Mickey Liddell & Robert Ahrens, BSL Enterprises & MagicSpace Entertainment, Berlind Productions, John Gore Organization, Cornice Productions, Bard Fisher/R. Gold, LAMF/J. Geller, T Narang/ZKM Media, R/F/B/V Group, Araca/IPN, St. Ann's Warehouse, and Tamar Climan.

About the Production

Initially announced as a limited engagement, Oklahoma! on Broadway was extended due to popular demand at Circle in the Square Theatre. The musical played to sold out crowds in New York, in addition to garnering multiple Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards and nominations. Oklahoma! officially opened April 7, 2019, after beginning preview performances March 19, and played its final Broadway performance on January 19, 2020.

This production of Oklahoma! was first presented at Bard Summerscape followed by an engagement at St. Ann's Warehouse in Brooklyn where it had a sold out run in 2018. This production was originally developed, produced, and premiered at the Richard B. Fisher Center for the Performing Arts at Bard College (Jeanne Donovan Fisher, Chair; Leon Botstein, President; Gideon Lester, Artistic Director; Bob Bursey, Executive Director; Caleb Hammons, Senior Producer) in July 2015.





About Tickets

Tickets to Oklahoma! are on sale now and available online at kcstarlight.com, by calling (816) 363-7827, or by visiting the ticket office at 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City, Mo., 64132. All Broadway performances begin at 8 p.m. For more information, including show content advisories, please visit kcstarlight.com. Season tickets are still available and include additional benefits like free parking, a "weatherproof" season, and more.

Discount prices for groups of 10 or more are available by contacting Starlight's group sales department at 816-997-1137 or groups@kcstarlight.com. Please note that kcstarlight.com is the only official ticket source for all shows in the 2022 Broadway Series. If you purchase tickets from another website or ticket broker, we cannot guarantee those tickets are legitimate.

About Starlight

Opened as a theatre in 1950 and a nonprofit organization in 1951, Starlight is the largest and oldest performing arts institution in Kansas City and provides inspiring, one-of-a-kind experiences to its patrons. Starlight presents and produces Broadway musicals, concerts and indoors shows in addition to offering extensive community engagement programming, including classes, scholarships and Starlight's Blue Star Awards, one of the largest high school musical theatre award programs in the nation.

Located on 16 acres in Swope Park, Starlight's historic, city-owned venue is the second-largest outdoor producing theatre in the country and includes rehearsal halls, a museum, club area for dining, concessions, gardens, fountains and a 10-story, climate-controlled stage. For more information, visit kcstarlight.com.

Follow Starlight on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok @kcstarlight.