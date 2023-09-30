New Staging of THE GRAPES OF WRATH to Play the Arts Asylum in November

Performances will run November 10-19th, 2023.

Sep. 30, 2023

Adapted for the stage by Frank Galati, the Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning classic will be staged this fall at the Arts Asylum in the Brookside neighborhood. Please visit TheArtsAsylum.org or call ‪816.945.2316‬ for more information.

This production will again follow the Joad family traveling from Oklahoma to California. Playwright Frank Galati faithfully adapted Steinbeck's masterpiece. He created a work that showcases the joy, tragedy, and truth initially found in the prose while creating a canvas that challenges the audience. This staging will examine the modern relevance of the text while honoring its storied history. It is not a reimagining but a redefining vision of The Grapes of Wrath.

Directed by Ryan Fortney, the cast includes Sherri Roulette-Mosley as Ma Joad, Robert Coppage III as Tom Joad, Matthew Emmerick as Jim Casy, Tim Ahlenius as Pa, Elaine Clifford as Rose of Sharon, Michael Juncker as Uncle John, Jen Benkert as Al, Terrace Wyatt Jr. as Connie, Briana Marxen-McCollom as Noah, Arthur Clifford as the narrator, Tehreem Chaudhry as Muley, and John VanWinkle as Grampa. The show will feature Jeff Eubank's sound design and Matt Benes's lighting design. The show will be stage-managed by Makenzie Hinrichs, and Erin Viets will serve as the fight choreographer and intimacy coach.

TICKETING

Tickets start at $35 and are available online at Eventbrite by searching The Grapes of Wrath Kansas City or by phone at ‪816.945.2316. Premium seating is available.

VENUE INFORMATION

The Arts Asylum in Brookside 824 E Meyer Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64131

PARKING

Parking is free. There is both parking lot and street parking available.

ACCESSIBILITY

Accessible seating is available as well.




