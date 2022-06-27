Musical SCHOOL OF ROCK Opens At Theatre in the Park, July 1

Theatre in the Park presents musical "School of Rock" July 1-July 9. Movies are back at the park, too!

Dewey Finn gets kicked out of his band as well as fired from his record store job, so what does he do? Becomes a substitute teacher in an uptight private school and creates a rock band with his students!

That's the story in the hit movie "School of Rock" starring Jack Black - and now the musical version will shake the stage at Theatre in the Park opening Friday, July 1 through Sunday, July 4. Four additional performances continue the following week: Wednesday, July 6 through Friday, July 9.

Curtain time for all OUTDOOR productions is 8:30 p.m.; the box office opens at 7 p.m. and the seating bowl opens at 7:30 p.m. Never in TIP's history has the entire OUTDOOR season featured all premier productions on its stage in Shawnee Mission Park.

This rockin' show starts off with Dewey, down and out on his luck, intercepting a call for his roommate Ned, to come be a substitute teacher at the prestigious Horace Mann School. Dewey pretends to be Ned, creates the persona of Mr. Schneebly and takes the job. Late and unprepared for his first day in the classroom, Dewey struggles with the rigidity of the school. One day Dewey hears music coming from another classroom and learns that his seemingly stuffy students actually play instruments. What's next? Dewey decides to create a music group with his students with the goal to compete in an upcoming Battle of the Bands. "School of Rock" takes off from there and demonstrates the transformative power of music.

"This show is full of CRAZY talented young people," said Tim Bair, Producing Artistic Director of TIP. "Most everyone likely knows the premise and is expecting to hear a 'kid band' play a tune. Well, brace yourself! This 'kid band' knocks it out of the park!"

TIP's production is directed and choreographed by Kacy Christensen with veteran music director Marsha Canady leading the charge with this hip, raucous score with new music from Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Robert Hingula headlines "School of Rock" in the role of Dewey Finn. Hingula is a TIP veteran remembered for playing the title role in "Sweeney Todd" and "Shrek, as well as other productions across the metro.

"I have had the good fortune of working with Robert a few seasons ago, and this show is, like SHREK (from our 2016 season) a true tour de force for any actor," said Bair. "It's no surprise to me, Robert is fantastic!"

By day Hingula is an attorney with Kansas City-based law firm Polsinelli but loves spending his evenings performing. A seasoned guitarist, which will be apparent to audiences attending "School of Rock", Hingula is joined onstage by another TIP veteran, Alyson Golladay ("Into The Woods," "The Full Monty").

Hingula and Golladay are joined by several talented adults and kids in various roles including Ryan Peterson (Lawrence), Izzy Fugazotta (Katie), Ava Greenberg (Freddy) and Eli Aikman (Zack), who all actually play instruments in the show in addition to singing and dancing! It's a family affair for the Arnott clan in TIP's "School of Rock" company. Stage Manager Don Arnott has his two grandchildren on stage with Abby and Ryan Peterson and their father Mike Peterson. Arnott's son-in-law Mishi Schueller and nephew David Thompson are also in the company. The family that plays together stays together!

Following "School of Rock", TIP's summer line-up continues with:

"Zombie Prom" - July 15-23, rated PG, Directed by Emily Vargo

"The SpongeBob Musical" - July 29-Aug.6, rated PG, Directed by Guy Gardner

The second Saturday of each production is a sign-language interpretation performance.

Movies are free this summer!

Thanks to Arvest Bank, J.E. Dunn Construction and the Parks and Recreation Foundation of Johnson County are sponsoring the program this year and all movies are free! And we have expanded locations to include Meadowbrook and Heritage Parks. Movies

Movies at Theatre in the Park include (Gates open at 8 p.m.; movies start between 8:30-8:45 p.m.):

Tuesday, July 5: "Disney's "Mary Poppins" (rated G)

Tuesday, July 19: "Elf" (rated PG)

Tuesday, Aug. 2: Disney's "Encanto" (rated PG)

Sunday, Aug. 7: Evening in the Park, movie TBA

Friday, Aug. 12: "Clifford the Big Red Dog (rated PG)

Friday, Aug. 19: "cars" (rated G)

Movies at Meadowbrook Park (9101 Nall, Prairie Village, KS on the Great Lawn)

Friday, Aug. 26: "A Bug's Life" (rated G)

Friday, Sept. 30: "Zootopia" (rated PG)

Movie at Heritage Park (16050 Pflumm Road, Olathe, KS, near Shelter #1):

Friday, Oct. 28: Disney Pixar's "Monsters, INC." (rated G)

Tickets for the OUTDOOR shows are on sale now. TIP OUTDOOR ticket prices are $10 for adults, $6 for youth (ages 4-10) plus tax, and children three and under are free (ticket required for entrance). Reserved seats and parking are also available; TIP is a program of the Johnson County Parks & Recreation District and is the largest community theatre in the nation. TIP produces eight musicals annually with a company of Kansas City Metro area performers, directors, musicians, designers and staff for over 40,000 patrons thereby furthering its mission to enhance the quality of life in the community by providing a variety of entertainment programs through public and private partnerships. TIP sponsors for the current season include AdventHealth and FNBO.

CAST OF "SOMETHING'S ROTTEN"

(Character, Performer's name, city of residence)

Rosalie - Alyson Golladay, Kansas City, MO

Dewey - Robert Hingula, Kansas City, MO

Ned - Paul McArdle, Merriam

Patty - Emma Cahoone, Gardner

Shonelle - Lainey McManamy, Kansas City, MO

Katie - Isabella Fugazzotto, Gladstone, MO

Marcy -Delilah Pellow, Lee's Summit, MO

Madison - Viviana Carias, Overland Park

Mason - Ethan Suen, Overland Park

Tomika - Mia Cabrera, Overland Park

Freddy - Ava Greenberg, Warrensburg, MO

Zack - Eli Aikman, Mission

Billy - Matthew Lamb, Overland Park

Lawrence - Ryan Peterson, Olathe

Summer - Louisa Bartlett, Shawnee

James -Luke Pyron, Shawnee

Sophie - Grace Taylor, Prairie Village

Jean - Abby Peterson, Olathe

Theo/Mr. Spencer/Mr. Woodard - Brian Houchin, Kansas City, MO

Doug/Mr. Williams/Mr. Janes - Jacob R. Valle, Lee's Summit, MO

Snake/Mr. Mooneyham/Mr. Green - David Thompson, Overland Park

Stanley/Mr. Sanford/Mr. Noble - David Stelting, Kansas City, KS

Gabe Brown/Mr. Ward/Police - Mishi Schueller, Olathe

Bob/Mrs. Turner/Ms Macapugay - Whitney Armstrong, Overland Park

Ms. Hamilton/Ms. Gordon/Emo 1/Jeff - Sarah Bezek, Lenexa

Mrs. Hathaway/Ms. Bingham/Waitress - Katelynn Quick-McCormick, Kansas City, MO

Ms. Travis/Ms. Sanders/Emo 2/Security - Courtney Ellis, Overland Park

Ms. Sheinkopf - Jenny Hines, Overland Park