Music Theater Heritage Reveals Cast & Creatives for GUYS & DOLLS At The Hot Box

Music Theater Heritage has announced the cast of GUYS & DOLLS at The Hot Box. Directed by Artistic Director Tim Scott, GUYS & DOLLS at The Hot Box will play for 17 performances, June 5 -29 in MTH's Grand Theater, located on the 4th floor of Crown Center.

Kansas City native and Broadway veteran Angela Wildflower will play Miss Adelaide, joining fellow Kansas City native and television star Nathan Darrow, who will play Sky Masterson. Kansas City favorite Emily Shackelford returns to the local stage for the first time since 2022, stepping into the role of Sgt. Sarah Brown. She'll be joined by Francisco Javier Villegas, another beloved presence in the KC theater scene, as Nathan Detroit.

Scott shared, "We're turning the entire experience into a night at the Hot Box. Our lobby is set up like the club — with a real craps table, a street cart selling 'Mindy's' cheesecake and strudel, and live club singers performing by the 9-foot Steinway — the whole atmosphere pulls you into the colorful and dynamic world of Guys & Dolls before you even take your seat. It's not just a night at the theater; it's a night at the Hot Box Club in 1940s New York City.”

In a musical where nearly every song is a world-wide hit, Frank Loesser's brassy and immortal score features tunes like “Luck Be a Lady,” “If I Were a Bell,” “Fugue for Tinhorns,” “Sit Down You're Rockin' the Boat,” and many more. In an exciting and innovative twist, MTH's immersive production will deliver patrons to the Hot Box Club, where much of the show takes place. From the lobby to the stage, all elements will evoke 1940s Broadway with a select number of cabaret tables placed near the apron of the stage so you can enjoy Miss Adelaide and the Hot Box dancers up close!

GUYS & DOLLS at The Hot Box

Music Theater Heritage (Crown Center, 2450 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64108)

June 5 – 29, 2025

Cast and Creative Team

Sky Masterson: Nathan Darrow

Miss Adelaide: Angela Wildflower

Sgt. Sarah Brown: Emily Shackelford

Nathan Detroit: Francisco Javier Villegas

Alex Herrera: Benny Southstreet

General Cartwright: Haley Knudsen

Lt. Brannigan: Keenan Ramos

Big Jule: Megan Secrest

Nicely Nicely Johnson: Douglass Walker

Uncle Arvide Abernathy: Doug Weaver

The ensemble also includes Kameryn Behrend, Angel Z Duong, Bryson Kendall, Chris Owen, Willa Walberg, Marc Wayne, and Thomas Yambo-Rios.

The six-piece musical ensemble includes Ty Tuttle on piano, Amil McDaniel on bass, John Gilmore on drums, Lawrence Jackson on trumpet, Karita Carter on trombone and Zak Pischnotte on reeds.

Director: Tim Scott

Music Director: Ty Tuttle

Scenic Designer: Joe Burkard

Technical Director: Ian Miller

Choreographer: Elaine Kimble

Sound Designer: Jon Robertson

Lighting Designer / Supervisor: Shelbi Arndt

Costume Designer: LaToya Rozof

Production Manager: Brian Padavic

Tickets begin at $45 and are available at mthkc.com or by calling the box office at 816.221.6987.

