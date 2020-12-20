Missouri Street Theatre Presents HOME FOR CHRISTMAS Livestream

Join your favorite Missouri Street Theatre performers for a special online Christmas concert, Home for Christmas, complete with a live orchestra! Featuring the Christmas Classics you love along side modern favorites, from Kelly Clarkson to Dean Martin, Michael Bublé to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, as well as special Christmas messages from around the globe!

Tune in live on December 22 at 7:30PM PST and streaming On Demand thru December 25th. Grab your free ticket today at https://ftpresents.com/event/home-for-christmas/.

