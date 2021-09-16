MTH Theater at Crown Center Presents CAMELOT Next Month

MTH Theater at Crown Center continues its 2021 season with a new adaptation of Lerner & Loewe's CAMELOT. The production is directed by Seth Golay (MTH's Funny Girl) and in a unique twist deploys only 9 actors to tell the Arthurian tale. Playing October 7 - 24 in the 4th floor Theater at Crown Center, CAMELOT examines the legendary love triangle of King Arthur, Guenevere, and Sir Lancelot. Based on a collection of novels by T.H. White, Lerner and Loewe's soaring and award-winning musical includes some of the finest melodies found in musical theater.

The production team includes musical direction by Lenora Remmert, choreography by Christopher Barksdale Burns, lighting design by Nicole Jaja, sound design by Hannah Zimmerman, costume design by Blaine Shepherd, scenic design by Sarah Reed, and stage management by Kat Jackson.

The nine-person ensemble features Patrick Lewallen as King Arthur, Sydney Chow as Guenevere, Kyle Anderson as Lancelot, with Martin Buchanan, Donovan Kirk, Tyler Rowe, Simon Schupp, Mark Sepulvada, and Terrace Wyatt, all assuming multiple roles.

The five-person chamber orchestra is Remmert on piano, Dana Woolard Hughlett on cello, Tai-Jung Jackson on percussion, Alla Krolevich on violin, and Sonja Richardson on Bass.

"Year after year our patrons request CAMELOT," said MTH Executive

Artistic Director Tim Scott. "For some reason or another, it never seemed quite right; however, when Seth and I stumbled upon this unique, new adaptation, I knew we had to do it."

MTH requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to be presented by all patrons before being admitted into the Theater. The entire adult ensemble is fully vaccinated and seating for the indoor production will be limited to 50% to allow for physical distancing and safety.



Full health and safety guidelines can be found at https://musicaltheaterheritage.com/covid-19.



CAMELOT plays 14 performances, October 7 - 24. Due to reduced capacity, seating is extremely limited. Tickets are available by visiting www.MTHKC.com or by calling the box office at 816.221.6987.