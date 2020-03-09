MISS YOU LIKE HELL, MOTHERS AND SONS and More Announced for Spinning Tree Theatre's 2020-21 Season
Spinning Tree Theatre has announced their 2020-21 season.
Check out the schedule below below!
MISS YOU LIKE HELL
August 14-30, 2020
Kansas City premiere!
Book and lyrics by Quiara Alegría Hudes
Music and lyrics by Erin McKeown
Directed by Heidi Van
Starring Vanessa Severo (West Side Story)
When a whip-smart, deeply imaginative teenager agrees to take a road trip with her free-spirited Latina mother, neither can imagine where it will take them. Chance encounters with a medley of characters along the way bring them closer to understanding what sets them apart - and what connects them forever. MISS YOU LIKE HELL reminds us that musicals have the power to explore the exposed territory where political becomes personal. Featuring compelling original songs that are every bit as diverse and eclectic as America, MISS YOU LIKE HELL is a new musical that exudes the joy, love and frustration of being a family in a changing country."
MOTHERS AND SONS
November 6-22, 2020
Kansas City premiere!
Directed by Jeff Church
Starring Nedra Dixon (Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill)
MOTHERS AND SONS is about a mother who pays a surprise visit to the New York apartment of her late son's partner, who is now married to another man and has a young son. Challenged to face how society has changed around her, she is finally able to see the rich life her son might have led.
"Fantastic! McNally captures a moment of hope and promise...MOTHERS AND SONS feels like the sun on your face." (NBC New York)
MARIE AND ROSETTA
February 12-28, 2021
Kansas City premiere!
By George Brant
Directed by Michael Grayman-Parkhurst
Starring Illeana Kirven (Caroline, or Change)
Stirring churches in the morning and the Cotton Club at night, Sister Rosetta Tharpe influenced rock musicians from Elvis to Jim Hendrix to Ray Charles. MARIE AND ROSETTA chronicles Tharpe's first rehearsal with young protégée Marie Knight as they prepare to embark on a tour that would establish them as one of the great duos in musical history.
DISENCHANTED!
May 14-30, 2021
Kansas City cast premiere!
By Dennis T. Giacino
Directed by Andrew Grayman-Parkhurst
Poisoned apples. Glass slippers. Who needs 'em?! Not Snow White and her posse of disenchanted princesses in the hilarious worldwide hit musical that's anything but Grimm. The original storybook heroines are none-too-happy with the way they've been portrayed in today's pop culture, so they've tossed their tiaras and come to life to set the record straight. Forget the princesses you think you know - these royal renegades are here to comically belt out the truth.
Spinning Tree Theatre produces at
Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
8788 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS 66212
Performances are Wednesday-Saturday at 7:30pm
and Sunday at 2:00pm
4 Shows for the Price of 3!
Center Section $125 + sales tax = $136.38
Side Sections $75 + sales tax = $81.83
(816) 235-6222
Central Ticket Office
Mon-Fri 10am-4pm
or Buy Tickets HERE.