KIMBERLY AKIMBO THE MUSICAL to Play the Kauffman Center in January 2026

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 19 at 10 a.m..

By: Sep. 15, 2025
PNC Broadway in Kansas City will present the North American Tour of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, winner of five 2023 Tony Awards including Best Musical, at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts from January 20–25, 2026. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 19 at 10 a.m..

Kimberly Akimbo tells the story of Kim, a teenager on the cusp of turning 16 who faces family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush—and even possible felony charges. Through it all, she remains determined to find happiness and embark on a great adventure.

Named Best Musical by the Tony Awards, New York Drama Critics Circle, Drama Desk Awards, Lucille Lortel Awards, and Outer Critics Circle Awards, Kimberly Akimbo also earned Tonys for Best Leading Actress, Best Featured Actress, Best Score (Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire), and Best Book (David Lindsay-Abaire). Tesori made history as the first female composer to win two Tony Awards for Best Score.

Kimberly Akimbo features book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire, music by Jeanine Tesori, direction by Jessica Stone, and choreography by Danny Mefford. The design team includes scenic design by David Zinn, costumes by Sarah Laux, lighting by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound by Kai Harada, projections by Lucy Mackinnon, and wigs/hair/makeup by J. Jared Janas. Music supervision is by Chris Fenwick, music direction by Leigh Delano, orchestrations by John Clancy with additional orchestrations by Macy Schmidt. Casting is by The Telsey Office, Craig Burns, CSA.

The North American Tour of Kimberly Akimbo is produced by David Stone, The Atlantic Theater Company, James L. Nederlander, LaChanze, John Gore, Patrick Catullo, and Aaron Glick.

Tickets

Tickets will be available beginning Friday, September 19 at 10 a.m. at BroadwayInKC.com, kauffmancenter.org, or at the Kauffman Center Box Office. Group discounts for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.



