KCRep Cancels Production of NOISES OFF

KCRep has canceled its upcoming production of the comedy Noises Off:

"The health and safety of our patrons, staff and artists continues to be of the utmost concern at KCRep as we navigate the evolving situation with COVID-19.

Due to recent mandates that restrict gatherings of more than 50 people we must cancel our upcoming production of Noises Off! that was slated to begin on March 27th, 2020.

We will be able to process refunds for ticket holders, however, we would like our audience members and subscribers with tickets to consider converting their purchase to a donation to KCRep. With so many unknowns about the lasting effects of this unprecedented situation, these sorts of efforts will bolster KCRep and our potential to continue sharing enchanting and entertaining stories with you in the future. Please call our box office at 816-235-2700 with any questions.

We thank you for your continued support of KCRep during this time and throughout the year. We look forward to continuing to celebrate you and the rest of our arts community through the magic of live theatre."





