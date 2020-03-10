KCRep Announces NOISES OFF! at Spencer Theatre

Flubbed lines, missed cues, slamming doors, lost contact lenses, falling trousers and flying sardines all are part of the laugh-out-loud fun as the Kansas City Repertory Theatre lights go on for Noises Off!, March 27-April 19 at the Spencer Theatre.

"Playwright Michael Frayn's crowd-pleaser revels in the mayhem of an English theatrical troupe's production gone horribly - and hysterically - wrong," says Stuart Carden, artistic director. "The New York Times put it well when it declared that Noises Off! 'voyages to the outer limits of hilarity.' And London's Guardian raved that it is 'easily one of the funniest plays ever written.' It has become a comedy classic because, just when audiences think Frayn's play-within-a-play can't possibly get any funnier, it does! We're thrilled to bring it to KCRep audiences."

Award-winning British playwright and novelist Michael Frayn penned the dramas Copenhagen and Democracy as well as novels such as Towards the End of Morning, Headlong and Spies, making him one of only a handful of English-language writers to find success both with stage plays and prose fiction.

"But Frayn undoubtedly is best known for Noises Off!, a farce that gives a behind-the-scenes look at a manic menagerie of itinerant actors as they rehearse a flop titled Nothing's On," says José Zayas, who directs the KCRep production. "It is as funny today as it was the first day it was published."

Zayas is an award-winning director of more than 100 productions in New York, regionally and internationally including Brooklyn Academy Of Music, Gala Theatre and Studio Theatre (DC). He is a member of Ensemble Studio Theatre and he was the Resident Director at Repertorio Español from 2008-2018.

"José's direction, staging and flair for comic timing are bringing out the best from an already impressively talented cast and creative team," adds Carden.

For tickets to and performance information about Noises Off!, visit https://www.kcrep.org/show/noises-off#dates or call the Box Office, 816-235-2700. For group ticket sales, call 816-235-6122.





Related Articles Shows View More Kansas City Stories

More Hot Stories For You