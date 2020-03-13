KCRep Announces Cancellation Of OriginKC's FRANKENSTEIN And LEGACY LAND

KCRep has announced the cancellation of OriginKC's FRANKENSTEIN and LEGACY LAND

Read their statement below:

"The health and safety of our patrons, staff and artists has been and always will be of the utmost concern at KCRep. We have been closely monitoring the regional response to the evolving situation with COVID-19 and find ourselves at a critical moment in our history.

With this comes the difficult task of announcing that our opening of Frankenstein : A Ghost Story by Kyle Hatley currently scheduled for this evening 3/13 at 8pm as well as our opening of Legacy Land by Stacey Rose currently scheduled for tomorrow evening 3/14, have been cancelled. The subsequent runs of each production have also been cancelled.

We are deeply saddened we will not be able to share their incredible work with all of you, our KCRep family. We truly appreciate playwrights Kyle Hatley and Stacey Rose, directors Joanie Schultz and Logan Vaughn and their amazing and inspiring teams of actors and designers.

We will be able to process refunds for ticket holders of either Frankenstein: A Ghost Story or Legacy Land, however, we would like our audience members and subscribers with tickets to consider converting their purchase to a donation to our organization. With so many unknowns about the lasting effects of this pandemic, these sorts of efforts will bolster KCRep and our potential to continue sharing enchanting and entertaining stories with you in the future. Please call our box office at 816-235-2700 with any questions.

In regards to our upcoming production of Noises Off!, we continue to monitor the situation and will keep you informed on any adjustments to its current schedule.

We thank you for your continued support of KCRep during this time and throughout the year. We look forward to continuing to celebrate you and the rest of our arts community through the magic of live theatre."





Related Articles Shows View More Kansas City Stories

More Hot Stories For You