KCBallet@Home Adds On Demand Performance of Andrea Schermoly's KLEIN PERSPECTIVES

KCBallet@Home has added Andrea Schermoly's Klein Perspectives to it On Demand offerings.

Andrea Schermoly's piece Klein Perspectives premiered in April 2018 as part of the 60th Anniversary Dance Festival Spring Program. Set to a quilt of classical music sewn together with a soundscape by Jonathan Denmark, her piece is a collection of movement vignettes inspired by the art works of Yves Klein. It is an exploration of emotional landscapes, mis/communication, and relationships with ourselves and others.

Andrea Schermoly's Klein Perspectives will premiere online and on Facebook on Friday, June 12 at 8:00pm CDT here: https://kcballet.org/events/kc-ballet-on-demand-klein-perspectives/. It will also be available to stream by Facebook and Vimeo. Online until Monday, June 15. Photos can be found here.

Additional New Virtual Experiences include:

Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts Virtual Future Stages

Sunday, June 14 at 11:00am CDT

FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

Kauffman Center will debut a full day of FREE compelling performance videos, engaging youth-friendly activities, and one-of-a-kind live-streamed content, all available through the Center's website and social media channels.

Kansas City Ballet will participate with Swan Lake Dance-A-Story Workshop, Ballet Demonstration, and Adaptive Dance Class. To best serve its visitors throughout the day, the Kauffman Center encourages RSVPs for the virtual event. Those who RSVP will be entered to win a family four pack of tickets to a 2021 Kauffman Center Presents performance. RSVP here.

Company Class

Tuesday, June 9 from 2:00 to 3:30pm CDT FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

LIVE Facebook event @kcballet. Accompanied by Music Director Ramona Pansegrau on piano, KC Ballet dancers will be joining the live stream from their homes.

Dance-A-Story Workshop - KC Ballet Wizard of Oz Dance-A-Story Workshop online on Thursday, June 11 at 7:00pm CDT.

45-minute virtual workshops are specifically designed for Pre-K and early elementary age children (ages 2-7) and focus on classic stories and literacy. KC Ballet Teaching Artists bring ballet stories to life through creative movement, music and a ballet show and tell.

Please visit KCBallet@Home for further information.

