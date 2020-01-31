KCAT Announces March Production Of McPherson's ST. NICHOLAS

Kansas City Actors Theatre will be producing a presentation of Conor McPherson's "St. Nicholas" from March 11 to 29 at the Buffalo Room in the Westport district of Kansas City. The production will feature Victor Raider-Wexler ("Morning's at Seven," "A Moon for the Misbegotten," "And Then There Were None") and will be directed by Dennis Hennessy, who previously directed audience-favorites "The Gin Game," and this season's "Morning's at Seven" and also serves as Artistic Director of the New Theatre.

A harrowing, booze-soaked, barroom tale of theatre, obsession, and the supernatural. Conor McPherson's "St. Nicholas" finds a washed-up theatre critic regaling the audience with the odyssey of his highs, his dregs, and how his infatuation and addiction drove him to the very limit of the supernatural and his soul. The story will be told on a personal level, with Victor Raider-Wexler delivering his tale directly to a rapt audience, blurring the lines between story and reality.

Once praised as "the finest playwright of his generation" Conor McPherson is a multi-award winning modern Irish playwright of acclaimed works like "The Weir" and "The Seafarer," which the Kansas City Actors Theatre produced in 2010. McPherson has been recognized for his bracing and absorbing story-telling style, carrying forth in a true Irish tradition. His tone is, in fact, an ideal match for Victor Raider-Wexler's appealing baritone and dynamic, engaging performances.

Raider-Wexler has, himself, been drawn into the seductive appeal of this tale and its unique mode of storytelling and thinks audiences will find the same. "McPherson offers us paths to redemption in unexpected ways," says Raider-Wexler. "In 'The Seafarer' I was the devil. This time, a theatre critic. Redemption, sexual obsession, and vampires... all that, and a look-you-in-the-eye format, with the considerable support of KCAT. Who would not be thrilled at the opportunity?"

According to KCAT Artistic Chair John Rensenhouse, this production fulfills several of the organization's objectives: giving artists the opportunity to explore their passions, and presenting theatre to audiences where the play can breathe. "We encourage our members to bring passion projects to the table and this is a passion project for Victor," says Rensenhouse. "As a bonus, we are thrilled that this show can be performed in a non-traditional setting, much like our notable productions in the past at the Muehlebach Funeral Home, Webster House and the World War l Museum. This is going to be great fun for our audiences."

Kansas City Actors Theatre's production of Conor McPherson's "St. Nicholas" will be presented at the Buffalo Room (at the Westport Flea Market) in Westport March 11 - 29. Previews will start on Wednesday, March 11, with opening night on Saturday, March 14.

Tickets for "St. Nicholas" are available by contacting the Central Ticket Office at 816-235-6222 or online at http://www.kcactors.org/shows/st_nicholas/.





