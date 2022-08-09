KC Dance Day Comes to the Todd Bolender Center for Dance & Creativity This Month

Kansas City Ballet will kick-off the 2022-2023 season with the 12th Annual KC Dance Day at the Todd Bolender Center for Dance & Creativity (500 W. Pershing, Kansas City, MO 64108) on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The entire day will feature FREE dance performances, classes, and interactive experiences. Pre-registration for adults and children taking classes opens Aug. 8 and is required by Aug. 25 at www.kcballet.org/events/kc-dance-day/. FREE performances will have limited seating.

"KC Dance Day is THE kick-off event of the new season," Artistic Director Devon Carney said. "Well over a thousand Kansas Citians will join us for this open house and fun-filled day of dance that features a multitude of Kansas City area dance organizations as well as many opportunities to join the fun. And as a bonus, our Company and Kansas City Ballet Second Company dancers will be in rehearsals so guests will get to see excerpts from the upcoming season-in rehearsal."

For more information, please visit kcballet.org.