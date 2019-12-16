Just Two Weeks Left To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Kansas City:
Best Actor in a Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Actor in a Musical (Professional)
Best Actor in a Play (Non-Professional)
Best Actor in a Play (Professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (Professional)
Best Actress in a Play (Non-Professional)
Best Actress in a Play (Professional)
Best Choreography (Non-Professional)
Best Choreography (Professional)
Best Costume Design (Non-Professional)
Best Costume Design (Professional)
Best Director of a Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Director of a Musical (Professional)
Best Director of a Play (Non-Professional)
Best Director of a Play (Professional)
Best Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Musical (Professional)
Best Musical Director (Non-Professional)
Best Musical Director (Professional)
Best New Work
Best New Work (Non-Professional)
Best New Work (Professional)
Best Play (Non-Professional)
Best Play (Professional)
Best Scenic Design (Non-Professional)
Best Scenic Design (Professional)
Best Technical Design - Lighting & Sound (Professional)
Weston Thomas - MATILDA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 19%
Sheridan Mirador - GREASE - Stage Right 11%
Juan Deras - MAMMA MIA - Theatre Lawrence 8%
Alan Gillespie - THE FULL MONTY - Maples Repertory Theatre 13%
Zach Faust - WHO’S YOUR BAGHDADDY - The Unicorn 12%
Darrington Clark - WHO’S YOUR BAGHDADDY - The Unicorn 8%
Declan Franey - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Stage Right 15%
Jacob Jackson - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Stage Right 11%
Jace Willcutt - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - The Barn Players 9%
Zach Faust - BILOXI BLUES - New Theatre 19%
Darrington Clark - WHOSE YOUR BAHGDADDY - The Unicorn 9%
Kip Niven - DRACULA - Kansas City Actors Theatre 8%
Mia Cabrera - MATILDA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 17%
Alexa Morgan - MATILDA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 7%
Zoey Johnson - GREASE - Stage Right 6%
Chioma Anyanwu - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Asylum 10%
Kelley Urschell - WHO'S YOUR BAGHDADDY? - The Unicorn 9%
Katie Gilchrist - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Asylum 9%
Lucy Brock - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Stage Right 20%
Sarah Montoya - INHERIT THE WIND - The White Theatre 14%
Megan McCranie - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - The Barn Players 11%
Vanessa Severo - FRIDA - KC Rep 21%
Vanessa Serrano - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - KC Rep 19%
Sabrina Stewart - THE LIGHT BURNS BLUE - Stageplay 14%
Mitch & Ann McCroskey - MATILDA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 21%
Valerie Martin - MAMMA MIA - The Barn Players 12%
Tyler Eisenriche - GREASE - Stage Right 12%
Madison Shelley - THE MUSIC MAN - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 19%
Kelly Urschel - THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - Stage right performing arts 16%
Roy Lightner and Trevor Downey - PIPPIN - Music Theatre Kansas City: MTKC Pro 16%
Patricia Berning - MATILDA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 21%
Aly Brooke - GREASE - Stage Right 15%
Sarah Jeter - A FLEA IN HER EAR - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 8%
Georgianna - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Asylum 31%
Libby Bradley - THE MUSIC MAN - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 28%
Sarah Oliver - NELLY DON - Nelly Don Theatricals 19%
Mark Sweezey - MATILDA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 15%
Austin Skibbie - GREASE - Stage Right 11%
Julie Ewing - BRIGHT STAR - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 10%
Sarah Crawford - WHO’S YOUR BAGHDADDY - The Unicorn 19%
Christopher McCoy - THE MUSIC MAN - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 16%
Kyle Hatley - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Asylum 16%
Mallory Harrington - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Stage Right 23%
Jessica Franz - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - The Barn Players 15%
Chris McCoy - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Jewell Theatre Company 9%
Marissa Wolf - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Kansas City Repertory Theatre 19%
Missy Koonce - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - The Unicorn 17%
Bob Paisley - SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 15%
MATILDA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 14%
THE LION KING - Stage Right 12%
BRIGHT STAR - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 9%
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Asylum 18%
THE FULL MONTY - Maples Repertory Theatre 17%
WHO'S YOUR BAGHDADDY? - The Unicorn 15%
Laura VanLeeuwen - MATILDA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 13%
Emily Bennett - THE LION KING - Stage Right 12%
James Levy - IN THE HEIGHTS - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 12%
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Asylum 31%
THE MUSIC MAN - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 24%
WHO’S YOUR BAGHDADDY - The Unicorn 22%
GLEESICAL - Faust Theatre 34%
OVERTURE: THE MUSICAL - The Art's Asylum 19%
WHOS YOUR BAGDADDY - The Unicorn 12%
GLEESICAL - Faust Theatre 48%
THE GIVER - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 17%
EMILY THE MUSICAL - KC Fringe Festival 10%
OVERTURE: THE MUSICAL - The Art's Asylum 69%
DNR - TLR 19%
#ROYCE - KC Rep 12%
12 ANGRY JURORS - Stage Right 26%
THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - The Barn Players 25%
HOLMES AND WATSON - Theatre Lawrence 8%
THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 23%
FRIDA - KC Rep 15%
CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - KC Rep 15%
Chris Shanklin - THE LION KING - Stage Right 25%
Richard Burt - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - The Barn Players 25%
Nathan Wyman - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Jewell Theatre Company 10%
Emily Swenson - WHO’S YOUR BAGHDADDY - The Unicorn 45%
CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - KC Rep 39%
Karen Paisley - SEVEN GUITARS - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 16%
Alex Perry - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Asylum 20%
Rachael Carney - GREASE - Stage Right 14%
Rachael Carney - THE LION KING - Stage Right 9%
