Hit Musical Comedy THE BALLAD OF LEFTY & CRABBE Returns To The Living Room

Set in the 1920's during the decline of Vaudeville and the rise of Hollywood, The Ballad of Lefty & Crabbe tracks the journey of an ultra-sharp but down-on-their-luck comedy duo as they navigate the rapidly changing world of entertainment.

This witty and gleefully ridiculous musical comedy (from the team that brought you Milking Christmas) won a Best of Fringe designation in 2015, packed houses in its 2017 run, and last year won several awards including Best of the Fest at the Chicago Musical Theatre Festival.

A Kansas City favorite, new and returning audiences alike are sure to love this revamped-and-expanded tale of friendship, show business, and old timey hats.

Book and lyrics by Brian Huther, Ben Auxier, and Seth Macchi

Music by Ben Auxier, Brian Huther, Seth Macchi, and Ryan McCall

Directed by Rusty Sneary

Music director Ryan McCall

Choreographer Ashley Personett

Accompanists Jeremy Watson and Eryn Bates

Starring Connor Branson, Shea Pender, Elise Poehling, Mike Ott, Brianna Woods, R.H. Wilhoit, Nellie Maple Parman, and Joshua Gleeson

Performing Wednesdays - Saturdays at 8:00pm

Sundays at 3:00pm

April 17 - May 12

*No show Easter Sunday, April 21st

Special Monday show April 22nd

General admission $35

Tickets available at thelivingroomkc.com

The Living Room Theatre

1818 McGee St

Kansas City, MO

