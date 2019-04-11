Hit Musical Comedy THE BALLAD OF LEFTY & CRABBE Returns To The Living Room
Set in the 1920's during the decline of Vaudeville and the rise of Hollywood, The Ballad of Lefty & Crabbe tracks the journey of an ultra-sharp but down-on-their-luck comedy duo as they navigate the rapidly changing world of entertainment.
This witty and gleefully ridiculous musical comedy (from the team that brought you Milking Christmas) won a Best of Fringe designation in 2015, packed houses in its 2017 run, and last year won several awards including Best of the Fest at the Chicago Musical Theatre Festival.
A Kansas City favorite, new and returning audiences alike are sure to love this revamped-and-expanded tale of friendship, show business, and old timey hats.
Book and lyrics by Brian Huther, Ben Auxier, and Seth Macchi
Music by Ben Auxier, Brian Huther, Seth Macchi, and Ryan McCall
Directed by Rusty Sneary
Music director Ryan McCall
Choreographer Ashley Personett
Accompanists Jeremy Watson and Eryn Bates
Starring Connor Branson, Shea Pender, Elise Poehling, Mike Ott, Brianna Woods, R.H. Wilhoit, Nellie Maple Parman, and Joshua Gleeson
Performing Wednesdays - Saturdays at 8:00pm
Sundays at 3:00pm
April 17 - May 12
*No show Easter Sunday, April 21st
Special Monday show April 22nd
General admission $35
Tickets available at thelivingroomkc.com
The Living Room Theatre
1818 McGee St
Kansas City, MO
Performance times:
Wednesday, April 17th - 8:00pm (Preview performance, $20 tickets available)
Thursday, April 18th - 8:00pm (Preview performance, $20 tickets available)
Friday, April 19th - 8:00pm
Saturday, April 20th - 8:00pm
No show Easter Sunday
Monday, April 22nd - 8:00pm (Special Industry Night Performance)
Wednesday, April 24th - 8:00pm
Thursday, April 25th - 8:00pm
Friday, April 26th - 8:00pm
Saturday, April 27th - 8:00pm
Sunday, April 28th - 3:00pm
Wednesday, May 1st - 8:00pm
Thursday, May 2nd - 8:00pm
Friday, May 3rd - 8:00pm
Saturday, May 4th - 8:00pm
Sunday, May 5th - 3:00pm
Wednesday, May 8th - 8:00pm
Thursday, May 9th - 8:00pm
Friday, May 10th - 8:00pm
Saturday, May 11th - 8:00pm
Sunday, May 12th - 3:00pm