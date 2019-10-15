Heartland Men's Chorus Brightens the Holidays

Rick Fisher, Executive Director of Heartland Men's Chorus (HMC), today announced the kick off of their 34th season with Making Spirits Bright!, 8:00 PM on Saturday, December 7, 2019 and 4 PM on Sunday, December 8 at the Folly Theater, 300 W 12th Street, downtown Kansas City. High res photos can be found here.

Under the baton of the Artistic Director for the 2019-20 season, Shawn Cullen, the Chorus aims to brighten the spirits of all who are within the sound of their voices. Cullen reveals his programming aesthetic saying "This concert illuminates the season with nostalgic holiday favorites-classics to contemporary, and of course those hilarious numbers that make your face light up like the Plaza lights." He goes on to give a sneak-peek at what audience members will experience: "We'll share a message of love and light while encouraging us all to stay grateful and connected to those that mean the most."

The concert includes standards like "Do You Hear What I Hear" and "The First Noel" that will thrill the audience with the vibrant new sound that Cullen is creating with the Chorus. But of course, it's the festive tongue-in-cheek numbers that make this show KC's non-traditional holiday tradition! Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? HMC calls for a pink holiday in a take-off on the popular song. Do you want to celebrate in Beverly Hills, L.A.? We'll encourage you to spend "Chanukah in Santa Monica." The "Davey Dinckle Carol" tells the story of a wayward boy who saved Christmas in the most peculiar way for his town that was buried in a blizzard.

From traditional carols to "Forgotten Carols from Other Lands" by the irrepressible E.L. Barnes, to popular favorites with just a bit of Broadway thrown in, the singers of HMC invite you to experience this eclectic holiday celebration that has a little something for everyone!

Tickets for Making Spirits Bright are on-sale now. Seat prices range from $18-$43. Order online at hmckc.org or call the box office at 816-931-3338.





Related Articles Shows View More Kansas City Stories

More Hot Stories For You