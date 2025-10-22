HELLO, DOLLY! to Kick Off The White Theatre At The J's 21st Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Lewis & Shirley White Theatre at The Jewish Community Center (The J) will open its 21st season with the Broadway classic "Hello, Dolly!". Known for staging high-quality productions for the Kansas City community, the venue celebrates its 20th anniversary with this timeless musical comedy favorite.

The cast of Hello, Dolly! includes Jennifer Renfrow as Dolly Levi; Doug Jones as Horace Vandergelder; Nick Lynn as Barnaby Tucker; Cody Kreutzer as Cornelius Hackl; Liz Golson as Irene Molloy (understudy Dolly Levi); Ella Bentley as Minnie Fay; Sam Walhof as Ambrose Kemper; Emy Blake as Ermengarde and ensemble; Katie Rezabek-Laird as Ernestina and ensemble; Carolyn Goldwasser as Mrs. Rose and ensemble; Jason Shipps as Rudolph and ensemble; Jacob Swaney as Stanley and ensemble (understudy Barnaby and Cornelius); Ray Zarr as Judge and ensemble; Day Zamora as Court Clerk and ensemble; Theresa Chambers as ensemble (understudy Irene); Lauren Daugherty as ensemble (understudy Minnie Fay); Elizabeth Tarvin as ensemble and dance captain; James Azeltine as ensemble; Ellie Dubin as ensemble; Sophia Eklund as ensemble; Brittany Hill as ensemble; Breezy Hoppenrath as ensemble; Katie Marshall as ensemble; Christopher Morgan as ensemble; Ethan Reed as ensemble; Kayleen Spear as ensemble; and Kenyon White as ensemble.

The show follows Dolly Gallagher Levi, a strong-willed matchmaker, as she travels to Yonkers, New York, to find a wife for the wealthy but miserly Horace Vandergelder, while secretly planning to marry him herself. The role of Dolly will be played by Kansas City star Jennifer Renfrow, whose past credits at The White Theatre include Mary Poppins in "Mary Poppins," Sally Bowles in "Cabaret," and Baker's Wife in "Into The Woods." The role has been famously played over the years by legends of musical theatre, including Carol Channing, Barbra Streisand, and Bette Midler.

"I hope audiences walk away with a renewed appreciation for Golden Age musical theatre," said Liz Golson, who plays Irene Molloy. "Even if older shows aren't usually their favorite, I'd love for at least one person to feel the magic of 'Hello, Dolly!' the way I do."

Considered one of the great works in musical theatre history, "Hello, Dolly!" is a comedy staple of the Golden Age. With its blend of nostalgia and optimism, the show offers humor, heart, and hope. Audiences can expect an uplifting and entertaining escape filled with joy and laughter.

This production also marks the 20th anniversary of The White Theatre at The J, which opened in fall 2005 with "A Chorus Line." The milestone is especially meaningful as "Hello, Dolly!" director Chris McCoy was a cast member in the theatre's first production.

Reflecting on the anniversary, McCoy said, "There's a great line in the title song of 'Hello, Dolly!' that says, 'It's so good to be back home where I belong.' That perfectly captures how it feels to return to The White Theatre to direct this show. Having been part of 'A Chorus Line' when the theatre opened 20 years ago, it's a true honor to now direct the first production of this memorable anniversary season."

Following "Hello Dolly!," The White Theatre at The J continues its 2025-26 season with two performances of "The Jewish Nutcracker" to celebrate the upcoming holiday season on Sunday, Dec. 7 at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.