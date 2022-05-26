HAIRSPRAY Heads To Starlight in June

Starlight will present Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy HAIRSPRAY to its stage June 7-June 12. Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960's Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way into the TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?

The HAIRSPRAY company is led by Andrew Levitt aka Nina West ("RuPaul's Drag Race") as Edna Turnblad, Niki Metcalf as Tracy Turnblad and Sandie Lee as Motormouth Maybelle and features the beloved score of hit songs, including "Welcome to the 60's," "Good Morning Baltimore" and "You Can't Stop the Beat." This all-new touring production reunites Broadway's award-winning creative team led by Director Jack O'Brien and choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring HAIRSPRAY to a new generation of theater audiences.

"Delivering messages of hope, acceptance, determination, and resilience, Hairspray is one of the most cherished Broadway musicals of the last 20 years," Rich Baker, President + CEO of Starlight, said. "Tracy's journey is a reminder for all of us to practice self-love and inspires us to dream big, no matter the obstacles."

Tickets to Hairspray are on sale now and available online at kcstarlight.com, by calling (816) 363-7827, or by visiting the ticket office at 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City, Mo., 64132. Call the ticket office to inquire how to put your Hairspray tickets towards a season ticket package.

Hairspray is the story of Tracy Turnblad, a teenager with big hair and big dreams. Despite the objections of her stay-at-home mother, Edna, Tracy becomes an overnight sensation when her dance moves win her a role on "The Corny Collins Show," a teen dance show on local TV. Tracy's talent also wins the heart of Link Larkin, the show's dreamboat. Her success stirs the envy of Amber Von Tussle and her mother Velma, who see Tracy as Amber's rival for the title of Miss Teenage Hairspray. But Tracy has bigger plans! Before long, she's leading a campaign to integrate the all-white Corny Collins Show. Tracy teams up with Seaweed, an African American boy who shares her passion for dancing. And she has the help of Seaweed's mother, Motormouth Maybelle - a record store owner who shares Tracy's vision of social justice. Together, they finally break down the color barrier that divides the show's dance floor and prove that we all dance to the same beat.