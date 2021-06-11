GODSPELL Kicks Off Starlight's 2021 Advent Health Broadway Series

Starlight welcomes Godspell to its stage for the very first time Tuesday, June 22 - Sunday, June 27.

This refreshing retelling of the Gospel of Matthew is a sensational musical production that is uplifting, celebratory and fun. Godspell includes chart-topping songs by Grammy and Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz, such as the popular hit "Day by Day." Audiences will be treated to impactful scenes ranging from lighthearted and comedic to serious and reflective.

Originally conceived by John-Michael Tebelak at Carnegie Mellon University, Godspell premiered in New York City in 1971, when it debuted off-Broadway at the Cherry Lane Theatre. Godspell was adapted into a film in 1973 and moved to Broadway by 1976. Now, this Tony Award nominee for Best Original Score makes its Starlight debut with the 2012 Broadway revival version that was updated with new orchestrations.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome back our guests to attend Godspell - our very first live Broadway show since 2019," Rich Baker, Starlight's President & CEO, said. "What makes Godspell even more special is that it will be performed by a Kansas City-based cast, including many who have Broadway credits."

The show is about a small group of people helping Jesus Christ tell different parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques and hefty doses of comic timing. An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, is employed as the story of Jesus's life dances across the stage. Dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Jesus's messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life.

This modern, fresh adaption of Godspell is produced by Starlight and brought to you by an entirely local creative team and a Kansas City-based cast. Starlight is excited to reunite Director and Choreographer Jerry Jay Cranford and Music Director Anthony T. Edwards for this production. Both led the fan-favorite Starlight production of Hairspray in 2018.

All six performances of Godspell will begin at 8 p.m., and gates will open at 7 p.m. Starlight is elated to welcome visitors in person to watch live performances such as Godspell as part of the 2021 AdventHealth Broadway Series.

Tickets can be purchased by calling the Starlight Theatre Ticket Office at (816) 363-7827, or online at kcstarlight.com. Groups of 10 or more may save up to 25% on their purchase of group tickets. For more information about Starlight group ticket purchases, contact our Group Sales Coordinator, Toni Talley, at (816) 997-1137 or groups@kcstarlight.com.