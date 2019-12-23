Final Week To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Kansas City:
Best Actor in a Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Actor in a Musical (Professional)
Best Actor in a Play (Non-Professional)
Best Actor in a Play (Professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (Professional)
Best Actress in a Play (Non-Professional)
Best Actress in a Play (Professional)
Best Choreography (Non-Professional)
Best Choreography (Professional)
Best Costume Design (Non-Professional)
Best Costume Design (Professional)
Best Director of a Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Director of a Musical (Professional)
Best Director of a Play (Non-Professional)
Best Director of a Play (Professional)
Best Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Musical (Professional)
Best Musical Director (Non-Professional)
Best Musical Director (Professional)
Best New Work
Best New Work (Non-Professional)
Best New Work (Professional)
Best Play (Non-Professional)
Best Play (Professional)
Best Scenic Design (Non-Professional)
Best Scenic Design (Professional)
Best Technical Design - Lighting & Sound (Professional)
Weston Thomas - MATILDA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 19%
Sheridan Mirador - GREASE - Stage Right 10%
Juan Deras - MAMMA MIA - Theatre Lawrence 8%
Alan Gillespie - THE FULL MONTY - Maples Repertory Theatre 15%
Zach Faust - WHO’S YOUR BAGHDADDY - The Unicorn 12%
Darrington Clark - WHO’S YOUR BAGHDADDY - The Unicorn 8%
Declan Franey - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Stage Right 15%
Jace Willcutt - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - The Barn Players 11%
Jacob Jackson - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Stage Right 11%
Zach Faust - BILOXI BLUES - New Theatre 17%
S. E. Perry - THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 13%
Darrington Clark - WHOSE YOUR BAHGDADDY - The Unicorn 8%
Mia Cabrera - MATILDA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 16%
Alexa Morgan - MATILDA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 7%
Zoey Johnson - GREASE - Stage Right 6%
Chioma Anyanwu - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Asylum 10%
Meghann Deveroux - MUSK OF A SLOTH - 4 Cats Ensemble Theatre 9%
Kelley Urschell - WHO'S YOUR BAGHDADDY? - The Unicorn 8%
Lucy Brock - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Stage Right 19%
Sarah Montoya - INHERIT THE WIND - The White Theatre 13%
Meghann Deveroux - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 11%
Vanessa Severo - FRIDA - KC Rep 19%
Vanessa Serrano - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - KC Rep 19%
Chioma Anwanyu - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - The Unicorn 12%
Mitch & Ann McCroskey - MATILDA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 21%
Valerie Martin - MAMMA MIA - The Barn Players 15%
Tyler Eisenriche - GREASE - Stage Right 11%
Roy Lightner and Trevor Downey - PIPPIN - Music Theatre Kansas City: MTKC Pro 18%
Madison Shelley - THE MUSIC MAN - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 18%
Kelly Urschel - THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - Stage right performing arts 16%
Patricia Berning - MATILDA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 20%
Aly Brooke - GREASE - Stage Right 14%
Sarah Jeter - A FLEA IN HER EAR - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 10%
Georgianna - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Asylum 32%
Libby Bradley - THE MUSIC MAN - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 29%
Sarah Oliver - NELLY DON - Nelly Don Theatricals 18%
Mark Sweezey - MATILDA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 15%
Julie Ewing - BRIGHT STAR - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 13%
Austin Skibbie - GREASE - Stage Right 10%
Sarah Crawford - WHO’S YOUR BAGHDADDY - The Unicorn 18%
Christopher McCoy - THE MUSIC MAN - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 15%
Kyle Hatley - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Asylum 15%
Mallory Harrington - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Stage Right 21%
Jessica Franz - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - The Barn Players 18%
Dan Heinz - HOLMES AND WATSON - Theatre Lawrence 9%
Marissa Wolf - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Kansas City Repertory Theatre 20%
Missy Koonce - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - The Unicorn 17%
Bob Paisley - SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 15%
MATILDA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 14%
THE LION KING - Stage Right 11%
BRIGHT STAR - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 10%
THE FULL MONTY - Maples Repertory Theatre 18%
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Asylum 16%
WHO'S YOUR BAGHDADDY? - The Unicorn 15%
Michelle Allen McIntire - MAMMA MIA - The Barn Players 13%
Laura VanLeeuwen - MATILDA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 12%
James Levy - IN THE HEIGHTS - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 12%
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Asylum 30%
WHO’S YOUR BAGHDADDY - The Unicorn 23%
THE MUSIC MAN - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 22%
GLEESICAL - Faust Theatre 32%
OVERTURE: THE MUSICAL - The Art's Asylum 22%
WHOS YOUR BAGDADDY - The Unicorn 12%
GLEESICAL - Faust Theatre 45%
THE GIVER - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 22%
EMILY THE MUSICAL - KC Fringe Festival 9%
OVERTURE: THE MUSICAL - The Art's Asylum 68%
DNR - TLR 17%
#ROYCE - KC Rep 15%
THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - The Barn Players 28%
12 ANGRY JURORS - Stage Right 24%
HOLMES AND WATSON - Theatre Lawrence 10%
THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 22%
FRIDA - KC Rep 16%
CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - KC Rep 13%
Richard Burt - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - The Barn Players 32%
Chris Shanklin - THE LION KING - Stage Right 23%
Nathan Wyman - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Jewell Theatre Company 9%
Emily Swenson - WHO’S YOUR BAGHDADDY - The Unicorn 47%
CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - KC Rep 37%
Karen Paisley - SEVEN GUITARS - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 16%
Alex Perry - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Asylum 18%
Rachael Carney - GREASE - Stage Right 12%
Chuck Cline - A FLEA IN HER EAR - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 12%
