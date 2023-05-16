Feature: AFTERWARD: EDDIE, HARRY, and ISRAEL at White Theatre

President Harry Truman with

President of Israel Chaim Weitzman

in the White House Rose Garden

May 25, 1948

EDDIE, the play, ends with the recognition of Israel by the United States. A short, two- paragraph statement immediately conveyed the backing of the world's wealthiest nation with the world's most powerful military. But that was not the end of the story either for Israel or for Eddie Jacobson.

I got sucked into the rabbit-hole of Eddie's story as I researched the historical person who I had never known existed prior to being asked to write about him. Ruth Bigus, the publicity person for White Theatre, asked for a promotional piece about the show. I looked into Eddie Jacobson and was hooked.

It turns out that Eddie's involvement did not end with the recognition of Israel. Eddie flew home to Kansas City, but the telephone rang again the next day. Dr. Chaim Weitzman wanted to see him again. A rough flight back to New York City found Eddie in a room at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel.

Chaim Weitzman asked Eddie to meet with President Truman one more time. Israel was less than forty-eight hours old and had no appointed representative to the United States.

Israel had three asks for America and it was left to Eddie Jacobson to make those requests. Dr. Weitzman asked that the arms embargo on Palestine be lifted. He asked America intercede with the British. Weitzman believed the Brits intended for the Jewish state to fail. Third, Weitzman needed a loan for the new nation. At around the same point in time, Dr. Weitzman was appointed first President of Israel.

Eddie Jacobson re-appeared at the White House on Monday, May 17, 1948. The building was abuzz with the scoop of U.S. recognition of Israel by Drew Pearson. I suspect Truman had private information leaked to Pearson.

Eddie was ushered to the Oval Office. He was announced as being the then famous radio personality. Eddie thought for a moment that he might be in trouble with his friend. But Harry Truman could not help but have a little fun at Eddie's expense.

"Well, you are wrong. This is not Drew Pearson. This is the new Ambassador from Israel," said the President with a mischievous grin.

President Truman listened carefully to the Israeli requests, but made no commitments at the meeting. Truman asked Eddie if the President of Israel could visit Washington at the request of the President of the United States. The point was to double down publically on U.S. recognition.

Dr. Weitzman delayed his trip to visit Truman publically and be his guest at Blair House. . Dr. Weitzman had just been elected the first President of Israel. President Truman accepted the gift of a Torah from the first president of the new state of Israel, during Weizmann's visit to the White House on May 25th, 1948.

Unknown to Eddie Jacobson of Kansas City, back in 1944, prior to his run for the Vice Presidency, Senator Harry Truman had already revealed his thoughts about the Jews in Palestine.

"I don't want to throw any bricks to upset the applecart, although when the right time comes I am willing to help make the fight for a Jewish homeland in Palestine."

Harry Truman was nothing if not a man of his word. Eddie returned to his life in the menswear store in Westport.

On October 24, 1948, President Truman released a public letter reaffirming his support of the new state and supporting the elimination of the November 1947 U.S. State Department Arms Embargo. A link to the President's statement is below. President Truman was re-elected about two weeks later.

Truman's commitment was quickly tested after Israel's victory in its War of Independence. When the new government applied to the U.S. for economic aid to help absorb immigrants. President Truman responded by approving a $135 million Export-Import Bank loan and the sale of surplus commodities to Israel. In those early years of Israel's statehood (also today), U.S. aid was seen as a means of promoting peace.

Eddie Jacobson visited Israel in 1949. After President Truman left office in 1953, it is said that they planned another trip, this time together, but Eddie passed away before they could go in 1955.

Harry Truman visited the Jacobson home to sit shiva with the family. At Eddie's funeral, the former President delivered an incredible eulogy in the sanctuary at Temple Bnai Yehudah.

Harry Truman's memory of his friend.

Edward Jacobson

1891-1955

"My friends, I am here today to pay tribute to a very great man. He was my friend for more than 50 years. He was a man of integrity, loyalty, and courage. He was a man who loved his country, his family, and his fellow men. He was a man who made a difference in history.

Eddie Jacobson and I met in Kansas City when we were both young and ambitious. We served together in the same artillery unit in World War I. We went into business together after the war. We shared the joys and sorrows of life. We never had a cross word or a misunderstanding.

Eddie Jacobson was more than a friend to me. He was like a brother. He stood by me in good times and bad times. He never asked for anything in return. He never betrayed a confidence or a trust. He was always honest and fair.

Eddie Jacobson was also a man of vision and conviction. He had a deep faith in God and in the destiny of his people. He was a proud Jew who never forgot his heritage or his obligations. He was a devoted Zionist who worked tirelessly for the establishment of a Jewish homeland in Palestine.

Eddie Jacobson played a vital role in one of the most momentous decisions of my presidency: the recognition of the state of Israel. He persuaded me to meet with Dr. Chaim Weizmann, the leader of the Zionist movement, at a time when I was under great pressure from many quarters to oppose the partition of Palestine. He appealed to me as an old friend, as a fellow soldier, and as a fellow American who believed in justice and freedom.

I listened to Eddie Jacobson and I listened to Dr. Weizmann. I was deeply impressed by their arguments and their sincerity. I decided to follow my conscience and my principles. I decided to support the creation of a Jewish state as the only just and humane solution to the plight of the survivors of the Holocaust.

On May 14, 1948, eleven minutes after Israel declared its independence, I announced that the United States would be the first nation to recognize the new state. I did so without hesitation or regret. I did so with the full support and approval of Eddie Jacobson.

Eddie Jacobson was not a politician or a diplomat. He was not a rich or famous man. He was not seeking any glory or reward for himself. He was simply a good man who did what he thought was right. He was a man who used his influence for a noble cause.

Eddie Jacobson's name will live forever in the annals of history as one of the founders of Israel. His memory will be cherished by millions of people who owe their freedom and their hope to his efforts. His example will inspire generations of men and women who will follow his footsteps in the service of humanity.

Eddie Jacobson was my friend and I loved him dearly. I shall miss him greatly. I shall always remember him with gratitude and admiration.

May God bless his soul and grant him eternal peace."

In 1961, former President Truman met with David Ben-Gurion at New York. Ben-Gurion's memory of that meeting is revealing:

At our last meeting, after a very interesting talk, just before [the President] left me - it was in a New York hotel suite - I told him that as a foreigner I could not judge what would be his place in American history; but his helpfulness to us, his constant sympathy with our aims in Israel, his courageous decision to recognize our new state so quickly and his steadfast support since then had given him an immor­tal place in Jewish history.

As I said that, tears suddenly sprang to his eyes. And his eyes were still wet when he bade me goodbye. I had rarely seen anyone so moved. I tried to hold him for a few minutes until he had become more composed, for I recalled that the hotel corridors were full of waiting journalists and photographers. He left. A little while later, I too had to go out, and a correspondent came to me to ask, "Why was President Truman in tears when he left you?"

I believe that I know. These were the tears of a man who had been subjected to calumny and vilification, who had persisted against powerful forces within his own Administration determined to defeat him. These were the tears of a man who had fought ably and honorably for a humani­tarian goal to which he was deeply committed. These were tears of thanksgiving that his God had seen fit to bless his labors with success.

Linked is a 1948 Letter re-enforcing U.S. Support for Israel prior to the 1948 election.

https://www.trumanlibrary.gov/library/public-papers/253/statement-president-israel