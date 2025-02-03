FENCES Comes to KC Melting Pot Theatre

Performances run February 13-22.
KC Melting Pot Theatre will honor the legendary August Wilson by presenting Fences as part of our 10th anniversary season. This production comes at a momentous time, as Wilson is recognized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame—an enduring tribute to his extraordinary legacy as a storyteller and cultural icon. Performances run February 13-22.
Fences explores the complexities of family, race, and identity in 1950s Pittsburgh. Troy Maxson, a former baseball player turned sanitation worker, struggles to reconcile with his past while navigating the challenges of fatherhood and marriage.
Lewis Morrow (Troy Maxson)
Melonnie Walker (Rose)
Jerron O'Neal (Jim Bono)
Tim Burks (Lyons)
Dennis Jackson (Gabriel)
Terrace Wyatt Jr. (Cory)
Zionne Dandridge (Raynell)
Director - Lynn King
Set Design - Doug Schroeder
Lights - Warren Deckert
Sound Design - Dennis Jackson
Stage Manager - Aalayah Norwood
Assistant Stage Manager - Lillian Manuel
Costumer - Amber Redmond
Dramaturg - Melonnie Walker
