FENCES Comes to KC Melting Pot Theatre

KC Melting Pot Theatre will honor the legendary August Wilson by presenting Fences as part of our 10th anniversary season. This production comes at a momentous time, as Wilson is recognized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame—an enduring tribute to his extraordinary legacy as a storyteller and cultural icon. Performances run February 13-22.

Fences explores the complexities of family, race, and identity in 1950s Pittsburgh. Troy Maxson, a former baseball player turned sanitation worker, struggles to reconcile with his past while navigating the challenges of fatherhood and marriage.

Cast:

Lewis Morrow (Troy Maxson)

Melonnie Walker (Rose)

Jerron O'Neal (Jim Bono)

Tim Burks (Lyons)

Dennis Jackson (Gabriel)

Terrace Wyatt Jr. (Cory)

Zionne Dandridge (Raynell)

Crew:

Director - Lynn King

Set Design - Doug Schroeder

Lights - Warren Deckert

Sound Design - Dennis Jackson

Stage Manager - Aalayah Norwood

Assistant Stage Manager - Lillian Manuel

Costumer - Amber Redmond

Dramaturg - Melonnie Walker



