December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Kansas City Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Kansas City:
Best Actor in a Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Actor in a Musical (Professional)
Best Actor in a Play (Non-Professional)
Best Actor in a Play (Professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (Professional)
Best Actress in a Play (Non-Professional)
Best Actress in a Play (Professional)
Best Choreography (Non-Professional)
Best Choreography (Professional)
Best Costume Design (Non-Professional)
Best Costume Design (Professional)
Best Director of a Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Director of a Musical (Professional)
Best Director of a Play (Non-Professional)
Best Director of a Play (Professional)
Best Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Musical (Professional)
Best Musical Director (Non-Professional)
Best Musical Director (Professional)
Best New Work
Best New Work (Non-Professional)
Best New Work (Professional)
Best Play (Non-Professional)
Best Play (Professional)
Best Scenic Design (Non-Professional)
Best Scenic Design (Professional)
Best Technical Design - Lighting & Sound (Professional)
Weston Thomas - MATILDA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 19%
Sheridan Mirador - GREASE - Stage Right 12%
Juan Deras - MAMMA MIA - Theatre Lawrence 10%
Zach Faust - WHO’S YOUR BAGHDADDY - The Unicorn 14%
Darrington Clark - WHO’S YOUR BAGHDADDY - The Unicorn 9%
Justin Van Pelt - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Asylum 9%
Declan Franey - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Stage Right 18%
Jacob Jackson - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Stage Right 13%
Terrace Wyatt Jr - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Jewell Theatre Company 7%
Zach Faust - BILOXI BLUES - New Theatre 21%
Darrington Clark - WHOSE YOUR BAHGDADDY - The Unicorn 11%
R.H. Wilholt - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Spinning Tree Theatre 9%
Mia Cabrera - MATILDA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 17%
Alexa Morgan - MATILDA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 7%
Zoey Johnson - GREASE - Stage Right 7%
Chioma Anyanwu - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Asylum 11%
Katie Gilchrist - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Asylum 10%
Kelley Urschell - WHO'S YOUR BAGHDADDY? - The Unicorn 9%
Lucy Brock - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Stage Right 24%
Sarah Montoya - INHERIT THE WIND - The White Theatre 14%
Megan McCranie - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - The Barn Players 11%
Vanessa Severo - FRIDA - KC Rep 20%
Vanessa Serrano - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - KC Rep 19%
Sabrina Stewart - THE LIGHT BURNS BLUE - Stageplay 16%
Mitch & Ann McCroskey - MATILDA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 20%
Tyler Eisenriche - GREASE - Stage Right 14%
Valerie Martin - MAMMA MIA - The Barn Players 9%
Kelly Urschel - THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - Stage right performing arts 17%
Madison Shelley - THE MUSIC MAN - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 16%
Andrew Grayman-Parkhurst - BILLY ELLIOT - Spinning Tree Theatre 14%
Patricia Berning - MATILDA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 20%
Aly Brooke - GREASE - Stage Right 18%
Kelly Urschel - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Faust Theatre 8%
Georgianna - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Asylum 31%
Libby Bradley - THE MUSIC MAN - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 26%
Sarah Oliver - NELLY DON - Nelly Don Theatricals 21%
Mark Sweezey - MATILDA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 13%
Austin Skibbie - GREASE - Stage Right 13%
Zach Faust - GLEESICAL - Faust Theatre 9%
Sarah Crawford - WHO’S YOUR BAGHDADDY - The Unicorn 22%
Kyle Hatley - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Asylum 17%
Christopher McCoy - THE MUSIC MAN - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 13%
Mallory Harrington - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Stage Right 27%
Jessica Franz - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - The Barn Players 10%
Chris McCoy - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Jewell Theatre Company 8%
Missy Koonce - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - The Unicorn 18%
Marissa Wolf - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Kansas City Repertory Theatre 18%
Doug Weaver - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Spinning Tree Theatre 13%
THE LION KING - Stage Right 13%
MATILDA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 12%
GREASE - Stage right performing arts 7%
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Asylum 22%
WHO'S YOUR BAGHDADDY? - The Unicorn 20%
BILLY ELLIOT - Spinning Tree Theatre 10%
Emily Bennett - THE LION KING - Stage Right 16%
Laura VanLeeuwen - MATILDA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 14%
Adee Dancy - LIZZIE - Faust Theatre 10%
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Asylum 30%
WHO’S YOUR BAGHDADDY - The Unicorn 25%
THE MUSIC MAN - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 23%
GLEESICAL - Faust Theatre 37%
OVERTURE: THE MUSICAL - The Art's Asylum 18%
WHOS YOUR BAGDADDY - The Unicorn 13%
GLEESICAL - Faust Theatre 52%
THE GIVER - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 14%
EMILY THE MUSICAL - KC Fringe Festival 10%
OVERTURE: THE MUSICAL - The Art's Asylum 67%
DNR - TLR 21%
#ROYCE - KC Rep 13%
12 ANGRY JURORS - Stage Right 31%
THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - The Barn Players 21%
HOLMES AND WATSON - Theatre Lawrence 10%
THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 20%
CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - KC Rep 14%
FRIDA - KC Rep 14%
Chris Shanklin - THE LION KING - Stage Right 31%
Richard Burt - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - The Barn Players 20%
Greg Shaw and Gary Goddard - BRING IT ON! - KANSAS Thespians All-State 9%
Emily Swenson - WHO’S YOUR BAGHDADDY - The Unicorn 48%
CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - KC Rep 35%
Karen Paisley - SEVEN GUITARS - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 17%
Alex Perry - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Asylum 21%
Rachael Carney - GREASE - Stage Right 15%
Rachael Carney - THE LION KING - Stage Right 10%
