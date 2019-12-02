BWW Regional Awards
Find Your City for the BWW Awards

December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Kansas City Awards!

Article Pixel Dec. 2, 2019  
Voting is now underway for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Kansas City:

Best Actor in a Musical (Non-Professional)
Weston Thomas - MATILDA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 19%
 Sheridan Mirador - GREASE - Stage Right 12%
 Juan Deras - MAMMA MIA - Theatre Lawrence 10%

Best Actor in a Musical (Professional)
Zach Faust - WHO’S YOUR BAGHDADDY - The Unicorn 14%
 Darrington Clark - WHO’S YOUR BAGHDADDY - The Unicorn 9%
 Justin Van Pelt - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Asylum 9%

Best Actor in a Play (Non-Professional)
Declan Franey - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Stage Right 18%
 Jacob Jackson - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Stage Right 13%
 Terrace Wyatt Jr - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Jewell Theatre Company 7%

Best Actor in a Play (Professional)
Zach Faust - BILOXI BLUES - New Theatre 21%
 Darrington Clark - WHOSE YOUR BAHGDADDY - The Unicorn 11%
 R.H. Wilholt - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Spinning Tree Theatre 9%

Best Actress in a Musical (Non-Professional)
Mia Cabrera - MATILDA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 17%
 Alexa Morgan - MATILDA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 7%
 Zoey Johnson - GREASE - Stage Right 7%

Best Actress in a Musical (Professional)
Chioma Anyanwu - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Asylum 11%
 Katie Gilchrist - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Asylum 10%
 Kelley Urschell - WHO'S YOUR BAGHDADDY? - The Unicorn 9%

Best Actress in a Play (Non-Professional)
Lucy Brock - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Stage Right 24%
 Sarah Montoya - INHERIT THE WIND - The White Theatre 14%
 Megan McCranie - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - The Barn Players 11%

Best Actress in a Play (Professional)
Vanessa Severo - FRIDA - KC Rep 20%
 Vanessa Serrano - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - KC Rep 19%
 Sabrina Stewart - THE LIGHT BURNS BLUE - Stageplay 16%

Best Choreography (Non-Professional)
Mitch & Ann McCroskey - MATILDA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 20%
 Tyler Eisenriche - GREASE - Stage Right 14%
 Valerie Martin - MAMMA MIA - The Barn Players 9%

Best Choreography (Professional)
Kelly Urschel - THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - Stage right performing arts 17%
 Madison Shelley - THE MUSIC MAN - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 16%
 Andrew Grayman-Parkhurst - BILLY ELLIOT - Spinning Tree Theatre 14%

Best Costume Design (Non-Professional)
Patricia Berning - MATILDA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 20%
 Aly Brooke - GREASE - Stage Right 18%
 Kelly Urschel - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Faust Theatre 8%

Best Costume Design (Professional)
Georgianna - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Asylum 31%
 Libby Bradley - THE MUSIC MAN - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 26%
 Sarah Oliver - NELLY DON - Nelly Don Theatricals 21%

Best Director of a Musical (Non-Professional)
Mark Sweezey - MATILDA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 13%
 Austin Skibbie - GREASE - Stage Right 13%
 Zach Faust - GLEESICAL - Faust Theatre 9%

Best Director of a Musical (Professional)
Sarah Crawford - WHO’S YOUR BAGHDADDY - The Unicorn 22%
 Kyle Hatley - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Asylum 17%
 Christopher McCoy - THE MUSIC MAN - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 13%

Best Director of a Play (Non-Professional)
Mallory Harrington - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Stage Right 27%
 Jessica Franz - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - The Barn Players 10%
 Chris McCoy - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Jewell Theatre Company 8%

Best Director of a Play (Professional)
Missy Koonce - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - The Unicorn 18%
 Marissa Wolf - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Kansas City Repertory Theatre 18%
 Doug Weaver - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Spinning Tree Theatre 13%

Best Musical (Non-Professional)
THE LION KING - Stage Right 13%
 MATILDA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 12%
 GREASE - Stage right performing arts 7%

Best Musical (Professional)
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Asylum 22%
 WHO'S YOUR BAGHDADDY? - The Unicorn 20%
 BILLY ELLIOT - Spinning Tree Theatre 10%

Best Musical Director (Non-Professional)
Emily Bennett - THE LION KING - Stage Right 16%
 Laura VanLeeuwen - MATILDA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 14%
 Adee Dancy - LIZZIE - Faust Theatre 10%

Best Musical Director (Professional)
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Asylum 30%
 WHO’S YOUR BAGHDADDY - The Unicorn 25%
 THE MUSIC MAN - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 23%

Best New Work
GLEESICAL - Faust Theatre 37%
 OVERTURE: THE MUSICAL - The Art's Asylum 18%
 WHOS YOUR BAGDADDY - The Unicorn 13%

Best New Work (Non-Professional)
GLEESICAL - Faust Theatre 52%
 THE GIVER - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 14%
 EMILY THE MUSICAL - KC Fringe Festival 10%

Best New Work (Professional)
OVERTURE: THE MUSICAL - The Art's Asylum 67%
 DNR - TLR 21%
 #ROYCE - KC Rep 13%

Best Play (Non-Professional)
12 ANGRY JURORS - Stage Right 31%
 THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - The Barn Players 21%
 HOLMES AND WATSON - Theatre Lawrence 10%

Best Play (Professional)
THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 20%
 CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - KC Rep 14%
 FRIDA - KC Rep 14%

Best Scenic Design (Non-Professional)
Chris Shanklin - THE LION KING - Stage Right 31%
 Richard Burt - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - The Barn Players 20%
 Greg Shaw and Gary Goddard - BRING IT ON! - KANSAS Thespians All-State 9%

Best Scenic Design (Professional)
Emily Swenson - WHO’S YOUR BAGHDADDY - The Unicorn 48%
 CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - KC Rep 35%
 Karen Paisley - SEVEN GUITARS - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 17%

Best Technical Design - Lighting & Sound (Professional)
Alex Perry - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Asylum 21%
 Rachael Carney - GREASE - Stage Right 15%
 Rachael Carney - THE LION KING - Stage Right 10%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.

December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Kansas City Awards!


Related Articles

From This Author BWW

  • CMA Fest Delivers Epic Surprise Performances And Sold Out Crowds
  • New Dates Added For The Belles On Tour With Nickelodeon's JoJo Siwa's D.R.E.A.M. Tour
  • Spectrum Originals Debuts New Event Series CURFEW
  • Selfish Things Joins The Midnight World Tour Supporting Set It Off
  • Aubrey Plaza, Daniel Levy, Kumail Nanjiani and More Announced For 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards
  • Deborah Allen Surprised With Proclamation From Tennessee Governor Bill Lee Celebrating 40 Years In Music