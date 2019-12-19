December 19th Update: THE FULL MONTY - Maples Repertory Theatre Leads Best Musical Category in the BWW Kansas City Awards Voting

We're heading into the final week of voting for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Kansas City:

Best Actor in a Musical (Non-Professional)

Weston Thomas - MATILDA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 18%

Sheridan Mirador - GREASE - Stage Right 11%

Juan Deras - MAMMA MIA - Theatre Lawrence 8%

Best Actor in a Musical (Professional)

Alan Gillespie - THE FULL MONTY - Maples Repertory Theatre 14%

Zach Faust - WHO'S YOUR BAGHDADDY - The Unicorn 12%

Darrington Clark - WHO'S YOUR BAGHDADDY - The Unicorn 8%

Best Actor in a Play (Non-Professional)

Declan Franey - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Stage Right 14%

Jace Willcutt - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - The Barn Players 10%

Jacob Jackson - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Stage Right 10%

Best Actor in a Play (Professional)

Zach Faust - BILOXI BLUES - New Theatre 19%

Darrington Clark - WHOSE YOUR BAHGDADDY - The Unicorn 9%

Kip Niven - DRACULA - Kansas City Actors Theatre 8%

Best Actress in a Musical (Non-Professional)

Mia Cabrera - MATILDA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 16%

Alexa Morgan - MATILDA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 7%

Zoey Johnson - GREASE - Stage Right 6%

Best Actress in a Musical (Professional)

Chioma Anyanwu - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Asylum 9%

Kelley Urschell - WHO'S YOUR BAGHDADDY? - The Unicorn 9%

Katie Gilchrist - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Asylum 8%

Best Actress in a Play (Non-Professional)

Lucy Brock - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Stage Right 19%

Sarah Montoya - INHERIT THE WIND - The White Theatre 14%

Megan McCranie - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - The Barn Players 11%

Best Actress in a Play (Professional)

Vanessa Serrano - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - KC Rep 19%

Vanessa Severo - FRIDA - KC Rep 19%

Sabrina Stewart - THE LIGHT BURNS BLUE - Stageplay 13%

Best Choreography (Non-Professional)

Mitch & Ann McCroskey - MATILDA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 20%

Valerie Martin - MAMMA MIA - The Barn Players 14%

Tyler Eisenriche - GREASE - Stage Right 11%

Best Choreography (Professional)

Madison Shelley - THE MUSIC MAN - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 18%

Roy Lightner and Trevor Downey - PIPPIN - Music Theatre Kansas City: MTKC Pro 17%

Kelly Urschel - THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - Stage right performing arts 16%

Best Costume Design (Non-Professional)

Patricia Berning - MATILDA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 20%

Aly Brooke - GREASE - Stage Right 15%

Sarah Jeter - A FLEA IN HER EAR - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 10%

Best Costume Design (Professional)

Georgianna - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Asylum 31%

Libby Bradley - THE MUSIC MAN - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 29%

Sarah Oliver - NELLY DON - Nelly Don Theatricals 19%

Best Director of a Musical (Non-Professional)

Mark Sweezey - MATILDA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 15%

Julie Ewing - BRIGHT STAR - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 12%

Austin Skibbie - GREASE - Stage Right 11%

Best Director of a Musical (Professional)

Sarah Crawford - WHO'S YOUR BAGHDADDY - The Unicorn 19%

Christopher McCoy - THE MUSIC MAN - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 15%

Kyle Hatley - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Asylum 15%

Best Director of a Play (Non-Professional)

Mallory Harrington - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Stage Right 22%

Jessica Franz - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - The Barn Players 17%

Dan Heinz - HOLMES AND WATSON - Theatre Lawrence 9%

Best Director of a Play (Professional)

Marissa Wolf - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Kansas City Repertory Theatre 20%

Missy Koonce - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - The Unicorn 17%

Bob Paisley - SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 14%

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

MATILDA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 13%

THE LION KING - Stage Right 11%

BRIGHT STAR - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 9%

Best Musical (Professional)

THE FULL MONTY - Maples Repertory Theatre 18%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Asylum 17%

WHO'S YOUR BAGHDADDY? - The Unicorn 15%

Best Musical Director (Non-Professional)

James Levy - IN THE HEIGHTS - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 12%

Michelle Allen McIntire - MAMMA MIA - The Barn Players 12%

Laura VanLeeuwen - MATILDA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 12%

Best Musical Director (Professional)

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Asylum 30%

THE MUSIC MAN - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 23%

WHO'S YOUR BAGHDADDY - The Unicorn 23%

Best New Work

GLEESICAL - Faust Theatre 32%

OVERTURE: THE MUSICAL - The Art's Asylum 22%

WHOS YOUR BAGDADDY - The Unicorn 12%

Best New Work (Non-Professional)

GLEESICAL - Faust Theatre 45%

THE GIVER - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 21%

EMILY THE MUSICAL - KC Fringe Festival 10%

Best New Work (Professional)

OVERTURE: THE MUSICAL - The Art's Asylum 67%

DNR - TLR 18%

#ROYCE - KC Rep 15%

Best Play (Non-Professional)

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - The Barn Players 27%

12 ANGRY JURORS - Stage Right 25%

HOLMES AND WATSON - Theatre Lawrence 10%

Best Play (Professional)

THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 21%

FRIDA - KC Rep 15%

CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - KC Rep 13%

Best Scenic Design (Non-Professional)

Richard Burt - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - The Barn Players 30%

Chris Shanklin - THE LION KING - Stage Right 23%

Nathan Wyman - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Jewell Theatre Company 9%

Best Scenic Design (Professional)

Emily Swenson - WHO'S YOUR BAGHDADDY - The Unicorn 48%

CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - KC Rep 37%

Karen Paisley - SEVEN GUITARS - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 15%

Best Technical Design - Lighting & Sound (Professional)

Alex Perry - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Asylum 19%

Rachael Carney - GREASE - Stage Right 13%

Chuck Cline - A FLEA IN HER EAR - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 11%

