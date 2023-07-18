Cast and Creatives Revealed For A CHORUS LINE at Music Theater Heritage

Performances run August 10 - 27 in MTH’s Grand Theater.

By: Jul. 18, 2023

Music Theater Heritage has announced the cast and creatives for its 2023 summer production of A CHORUS LINE. One of the most prolific American musicals ever created, A CHORUS LINE is one of only ten musicals to be awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

A CHORUS LINE is directed by Artistic Director Tim Scott with choreography by Kenny Personett and music direction by Ty Tuttle. As previously announced, the production features film and television star Nathan Darrow as Zach. The ensemble cast also includes Bryce Bayer, Sydnee Bell, Natalie Carrera, Angel Z Duong, Cortez Emerson, Chaz Feuerstine, McKenna Harvey, Thomas Blake Hogan, Camille Jett, Madoka Koguchi, Johnny Dinh Phan, Julie Pope, Tony Pulford, Megan Secrest, Robert Erik Sobee, Weston Thomas, and MaryAnn Traxler.

“Many credit this show as the reason they chose to become Artists,” offered Scott. “Its power and message are undiluted and relatable to anyone who has ever loved anything. We’re thrilled to be able to present this show in Kansas City, for the first time in over a decade.”

The full creative team features scenic design by Jack Magaw, lighting design by Danny Lawrence, costume design by Arwen White, sound design by Jon Robertson, technical direction by Jacob Boshears, and stage management by Lacey Willis.

The 7-piece band features Tuttle on piano, Tod Barnard on percussion, Kassie Ferrero on bass, Pete Fucinaro on saxophone and clarinet, Brett Jackson on flute, clarinets, and saxophone, Laura Saylor on trumpet, and Brian Scarborough on trombone.

With music by Marvin Hamlisch, lyrics by Edward Kleban, and a book by James Kirkwood Jr. and Nicholas Danteit, A CHORUS LINE opened on Broadway in 1975 where it became an unprecedented box office and critical hit. The original production received twelve Tony Award nominations, winning nine. That production ran for 6,137 performances, becoming (at the time) the longest-running production in Broadway history.

Though originally produced in 1975, A CHORUS LINE remains relevant, provocative and explosively entertaining. A brilliant fusion of song, dance, and compelling drama, it is internationally recognized as a classic, and one of the greatest theatrical events of all time.

A CHORUS LINE is scheduled to play 14 performances August 10 - 27 in MTH’s Grand Theater on the 4th floor of Crown Center in Kansas City, MO. Tickets range from $39 - $65 and are available by calling the box office at 816.221.6987, or online at mthkc.com.




