Carlsen Center Will Present WINTERLUDE - NATE NALL QUINTET

The 2019 - 2020 season of the Carlsen Center Presents Series continues with Winterlude - Nate Nall Quintet on Sunday, March 15, 7 p.m. in Polsky Theatre.

Trumpet player Nate Nall studied with beloved Kansas City saxophonist Bobby Watson. Now he heads his own impressive group. Trumpet player Nate Nall is among the elite group of young musicians who have studied with saxophonist Bobby Watson. Today, he plays with nationally noted musicians and heads his own impressive group Adam Larson (tenor saxophone), John Brewer (piano), Joey Panella (bass), and John Kizilarmut, (drums) . Nall was a featured soloist with the Kansas City Jazz Orchestra on a 2018 tour to Germany and Poland that included vocalist Deborah Brown. He has been featured on the nationally syndicated 12th Street Jump program.

Ticket Information

Tickets may be purchased online www.jccc.edu/CarlsenCenter or by phone (913) 469-4445 for $25. Season ticket packages which include a purchase of five events (or more) are available for a 10% discount. Donors to the Friends of the Carlsen Center (starting at $50) receive a 15% discount off season ticket packages.

For more information about the 2019-2020 the Carlsen Center Presents Series at Johnson County Community College, and a full list of performers, visit www.jccc.edu/CarlsenCenter.





