Carlsen Center Presents New October Virtual Events

Johnson County Community College's Carlsen Center presents Boston Brass and The Opus 76 Quartet.

Boston Brass offers a "something-for-everyone" livestreamed FREE program featuring familiar classical works and popular jazz standards, all delivered with the ensemble's signature audience interaction and charming rapport. For more information about the program, please visit Carlsen Center Presents Boston Brass. Link will be active here just prior to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct, 18 for the one-time only, live-streamed event.

An entertaining and energetic interpretation of the classics from this Kansas City-based group. For more information about the program, please visit Carlsen Center Presents The Opus 76 Quartet. Performance will include a live Q&A with the quartet afterwards. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here.

Interviews with the violinist Keith Stanfield and Dr. Chris Kelts (Conductor, Kinnor Philharmonic), Bryan Busby (Tympanist and KMBC meteorologist), Libby Hanssen (arts journalist, KC Studio, The Kansas City Star, et. al.) and Karoly Schanz (Coach and founding member of Takacs Quartet) can be viewed here.

