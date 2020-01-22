Carlsen Center Presents AN AMERICAN IN PARIS

The 2019 - 2020 season of the Carlsen Center Presents Series continues with An American In Paris on 8:00 p.m., Saturday, February 15 and 2:00 p.m., Sunday, February 16, in Polsky Theatre.

Tony Award-winning Broadway musical recreates the streets of mid-century Paris against the backdrop of the lush Gershwin score. Acclaimed director/choreographer and 2015 Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon brings the magic and romance of Paris into perfect harmony in the show that earned more awards than any other musical in the 2015 season! This musical adaptation of the Academy Award-winning film features some of George and Ira Gershwin's most beloved music, including I Got Rhythm, The Man I Love and They Can't Take That Away from Me. It is an enduring story of hope, romance and love in a city rebuilding from the heartbreak of World War II.

Tickets may be purchased online www.jccc.edu/CarlsenCenter or by phone (913) 469-4445. Prices start at $25. Season ticket packages which include a purchase of five events (or more) are available for a 10% discount. Donors to the Friends of the Carlsen Center (starting at $50) receive a 15% discount off season ticket packages.

For more information about the 2019-2020 the Carlsen Center Presents Series at Johnson County Community College, and a full list of performers, visit www.jccc.edu/CarlsenCenter.





