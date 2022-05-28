2021-2022 Blue Star Awards Winners Honored at Starlight Theatre

Starlight is pleased to share the 2021-22 Blue Star Awards winners, who were just announced in a red-carpet ceremony at Starlight Theatre Thursday, May 26. Twenty-eight winners took home the top prizes in 24 categories, and more than $8,000 in scholarships were awarded to deserving high school students. The ceremony also featured 11 onstage performances and a number of Blue Star Awards alumni returned to the Starlight stage as guest presenters. The 2022 Blue Star Awards made possible by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City, Southwest Airlines as travel sponsor for the Jimmy Awards, and the generosity of Starlight donors.

Modeled after Broadway's Tony Awards®, Starlight's annual Blue Star Awards recognize achievement and excellence in musical theatre among Kansas City area high school students. In the 2021-22 Blue Star Awards season, 49 schools and more than 3,700 metro area students participated, making it one of the largest and most respected high school musical awards programs in the nation.

In order of announcement at the Blue Star Awards Ceremony, the full list of winners can be found below.

2021-22 Blue Star Awards Winners

Outstanding Orchestra

Blue Valley - Anastasia

Outstanding Actor in a Featured Role

Liberty - Andrew Hand as Andrew Carnes in Oklahoma!

Outstanding Actress in a Featured Role

Central - Estelle May as Ali in Mamma Mia!

Outstanding Hair & Makeup Design

Saint Thomas Aquinas - Grease

Oustanding Scenic Design & Construction, Tier I

Excelsior Springs - Little Shop of Horrors

Outstanding Scenic Design & Construction, Tier II

Liberty North - Mamma Mia!



Technical Achievement Award

Park Hill South - Abby Miller - Technical Direction

Dream Production Award

Olathe South - Molly McBride - Choreography

Outstanding Artistic Contribution by a Student

Raymore-Peculiar - Makiya Leslie-Hardison for Choreography - Footloose

Outstanding Technical Crew

Liberty North - Lighting Crew - Mamma Mia!

Outstanding Actor in an Ensemble Role

Liberty North - MJ Cullum as Ensemble in Mamma Mia!

Outstanding Actress in an Ensemble Role

Blue Valley - Charlie Trent as Odette/Swan Lake Dancer/Ensemble in Anastasia

Performance Scholarships

Ava Wolesky - Liberty North

Breana Smith - Truman

Grace Fisher - Liberty

Molly McBride - Olathe South

Community Impact Award

Leavenworth

Outstanding Costume Design & Construction, Tier I

Raymore-Peculiar - Footloose

Outstanding Costume Design & Construction, Tier II

Winnetonka - Seussical

Outstanding Ensemble

Liberty North - Mamma Mia!

Outstanding Lighting Design

Liberty North - Mamma Mia!

Outstanding Actor in a Supporting Role

Shawnee Mission West - Will Edeal as Robert Martin in The Drowsy Chaperone

Outstanding Actress in a Supporting Role

Liberty North - Ava Wolesky as Rosie in Mamma Mia!

Rising Star Scholarships

Brandon Heflin - Olathe West

Maddox Bane - Park Hill

Outstanding Actor in a Lead Role

Park Hill - Maddox Bane as Gomez Addams in The Addams Family: School Edition

Outstanding Actress in a Lead Role

Liberty North - Georgia Barge as Donna Sheridan in Mamma Mia!

Outstanding Overall Production

Liberty North - Mamma Mia!

Congratulations to all of the winners. For information regarding all of Starlight's community

engagement programs, visit kcstarlight.com/engage.

About Starlight

Opened as a theatre in 1950 and a nonprofit organization in 1951, Starlight is the largest and oldest performing arts institution in Kansas City and provides inspiring, one-of-a-kind experiences to its patrons. Starlight presents and produces Broadway musicals, concerts and Indoors shows in addition to offering extensive community engagement programming, including classes, scholarships and Starlight's Blue Star Awards, one of the largest high school musical theatre award programs in the nation.