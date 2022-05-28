2021-2022 Blue Star Awards Winners Honored at Starlight Theatre
The awards took place on Thursday, May 26th.
Starlight is pleased to share the 2021-22 Blue Star Awards winners, who were just announced in a red-carpet ceremony at Starlight Theatre Thursday, May 26. Twenty-eight winners took home the top prizes in 24 categories, and more than $8,000 in scholarships were awarded to deserving high school students. The ceremony also featured 11 onstage performances and a number of Blue Star Awards alumni returned to the Starlight stage as guest presenters. The 2022 Blue Star Awards made possible by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City, Southwest Airlines as travel sponsor for the Jimmy Awards, and the generosity of Starlight donors.
Modeled after Broadway's Tony Awards®, Starlight's annual Blue Star Awards recognize achievement and excellence in musical theatre among Kansas City area high school students. In the 2021-22 Blue Star Awards season, 49 schools and more than 3,700 metro area students participated, making it one of the largest and most respected high school musical awards programs in the nation.
In order of announcement at the Blue Star Awards Ceremony, the full list of winners can be found below.
2021-22 Blue Star Awards Winners
Outstanding Orchestra
Blue Valley - Anastasia
Outstanding Actor in a Featured Role
Liberty - Andrew Hand as Andrew Carnes in Oklahoma!
Outstanding Actress in a Featured Role
Central - Estelle May as Ali in Mamma Mia!
Outstanding Hair & Makeup Design
Saint Thomas Aquinas - Grease
Oustanding Scenic Design & Construction, Tier I
Excelsior Springs - Little Shop of Horrors
Outstanding Scenic Design & Construction, Tier II
Liberty North - Mamma Mia!
Technical Achievement Award
Park Hill South - Abby Miller - Technical Direction
Dream Production Award
Olathe South - Molly McBride - Choreography
Outstanding Artistic Contribution by a Student
Raymore-Peculiar - Makiya Leslie-Hardison for Choreography - Footloose
Outstanding Technical Crew
Liberty North - Lighting Crew - Mamma Mia!
Outstanding Actor in an Ensemble Role
Liberty North - MJ Cullum as Ensemble in Mamma Mia!
Outstanding Actress in an Ensemble Role
Blue Valley - Charlie Trent as Odette/Swan Lake Dancer/Ensemble in Anastasia
Performance Scholarships
Ava Wolesky - Liberty North
Breana Smith - Truman
Grace Fisher - Liberty
Molly McBride - Olathe South
Community Impact Award
Leavenworth
Outstanding Costume Design & Construction, Tier I
Raymore-Peculiar - Footloose
Outstanding Costume Design & Construction, Tier II
Winnetonka - Seussical
Outstanding Ensemble
Liberty North - Mamma Mia!
Outstanding Lighting Design
Liberty North - Mamma Mia!
Outstanding Actor in a Supporting Role
Shawnee Mission West - Will Edeal as Robert Martin in The Drowsy Chaperone
Outstanding Actress in a Supporting Role
Liberty North - Ava Wolesky as Rosie in Mamma Mia!
Rising Star Scholarships
Brandon Heflin - Olathe West
Maddox Bane - Park Hill
Outstanding Actor in a Lead Role
Park Hill - Maddox Bane as Gomez Addams in The Addams Family: School Edition
Outstanding Actress in a Lead Role
Liberty North - Georgia Barge as Donna Sheridan in Mamma Mia!
Outstanding Overall Production
Liberty North - Mamma Mia!
Congratulations to all of the winners. For information regarding all of Starlight's community
engagement programs, visit kcstarlight.com/engage.
Follow Starlight on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok @kcstarlight.
About Starlight
Opened as a theatre in 1950 and a nonprofit organization in 1951, Starlight is the largest and oldest performing arts institution in Kansas City and provides inspiring, one-of-a-kind experiences to its patrons. Starlight presents and produces Broadway musicals, concerts and Indoors shows in addition to offering extensive community engagement programming, including classes, scholarships and Starlight's Blue Star Awards, one of the largest high school musical theatre award programs in the nation.
Located on 16 acres in Swope Park, Starlight's historic, city-owned venue is the second-largest outdoor producing theatre in the country and includes rehearsal halls, a museum, club area for dining, concessions, gardens, fountains and a 10-story, climate-controlled stage. For more information, visit kcstarlight.com.