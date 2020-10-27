Viewing Passes Available Until November 4 For REIKO YAMADA At Japan Society

Streaming access to this program is priced at $15 to the general public and $12 to Japan Society Members.

On October 21, Japan Society hosted the virtual premiere of its Performing Arts Season with the commission of a new solo work combining live performance and silent film from Barcelona-based composer and musician Reiko Yamada. Since its first airing, this concert experience has already been shared by viewers in over 15 states and 5 countries.

Streaming access to this program is priced at $15 to the general public and $12 to Japan Society Members; all proceeds help support future programming at Japan Society. Ticket buyers may re-view the concert and talkback at any time through November 4.

Composer and experimental sound artist Reiko Yamada is a 2015-16 Fellow at the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study at Harvard University and the 2016-17 artist-in-residence at IEM in Austria. Yamada uses the latest technologies in electronic and acoustic music installation to bridge conceptual gaps between time and space. For this commission, Yamada will perform on old, often broken accordions, transforming their sounds with novel audio processing to accompany Japanese silent films from the early 20th century. Yamada's work redefines how we view technology and entertainment with avant-garde scores set to antiquated images of sumo matches, train travel and abstract animations.

Shows View More Japan Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You