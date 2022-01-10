New National Theatre Tokyo Will Stream A DREAM OF ARMAGEDDON Beginning This Month

New National Theatre Tokyo will stream FUJIKURA Dai's opera A Dream of Armageddon - our bold new masterpiece world-premiered in November 2020. The stream will be available to watch for one month from 28 January (until 28 February). It is free to watch online with no registration required.

The idea for this new opera came from a short science fiction novel written by H.G.WELLS at the beginning of the 20th century. Poet Harry Ross , a long-time associate of the composer, makes the original story into the libretto focusing on the threat of totalitarianism. FUJIKURA completed his score before the COVID-19 pandemic happened, but the society in the opera surprisingly reflects today's chaotic situation in which many countries are struggling with.

Staging of Lydia STERER visualizes the story using projections, vivid-colored costumes and stage sets efficiently. Quoting her words, "A Dream of Armageddon" is truly a piece for this exact moment in history.

The music itself describes the characters' feelings eloquently and has much of actuality. Excellent singers who have experienced many contemporary works; Peter Tantsits (Cooper Hedon), Seth CARICO (Fortnum Roscoe/ Johnson Evesham), and Jessica ASZODI (Bella Loggia) are in the cast. ONO Kazushi conducts the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra. As well as the stunning performance by soloists, the powerful and nuanced performance by New National Theatre Chorus is also the highlight.

Learn more at https://www.nntt.jac.go.jp/english/news/opera/a-dream-of-armageddon-stream-22-news.html.