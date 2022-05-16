New National Theatre, Tokyo Announces Cast Changes For DON GIOVANNI and AIDA
Don Giovanni runs 6-13 December, 2022 and Aida runs 5-21 April, 2023.
New National Theatre, Tokyo (NNTT) announces the cast changes for Don Giovanni and Aida as below.
- Don Giovanni (6-13 December, 2022)
Due to personal reasons, Giovanni SALA has withdrawn from singing the role of Don Ottavio in Don Giovanni from 6 to 13 December. Leonardo CORTELLAZZI will perform this role.
- Aida (5-21 April, 2023)
Due to the personal reasons, Judit KUTASI has withdrawn from singing the role of Amneris in Aida from 5 to 21 April. Irene ROBERTS will take on this role.
