New National Theatre, Tokyo Announces Cast Changes For DON GIOVANNI and AIDA

Don Giovanni runs 6-13 December, 2022 and Aida runs 5-21 April, 2023.

May. 16, 2022  
New National Theatre, Tokyo (NNTT) announces the cast changes for Don Giovanni and Aida as below.

  • Don Giovanni (6-13 December, 2022)
    Due to personal reasons, Giovanni SALA has withdrawn from singing the role of Don Ottavio in Don Giovanni from 6 to 13 December. Leonardo CORTELLAZZI will perform this role.
    Find out more about the production by clicking here.
  • Aida (5-21 April, 2023)
    Due to the personal reasons, Judit KUTASI has withdrawn from singing the role of Amneris in Aida from 5 to 21 April. Irene ROBERTS will take on this role.
    Find out more about the production by clicking here.


