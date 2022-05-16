New National Theatre, Tokyo Announces Cast Changes For DON GIOVANNI and AIDA

New National Theatre, Tokyo (NNTT) announces the cast changes for Don Giovanni and Aida as below.

Don Giovanni (6-13 December, 2022)

Due to personal reasons, Giovanni SALA has withdrawn from singing the role of Don Ottavio in Don Giovanni from 6 to 13 December. Leonardo CORTELLAZZI will perform this role.

Find out more about the production by clicking here.



Due to personal reasons, Giovanni SALA has withdrawn from singing the role of Don Ottavio in Don Giovanni from 6 to 13 December. Leonardo CORTELLAZZI will perform this role. Find out more about the production by clicking here. Aida (5-21 April, 2023)

Due to the personal reasons, Judit KUTASI has withdrawn from singing the role of Amneris in Aida from 5 to 21 April. Irene ROBERTS will take on this role.

Find out more about the production by clicking here.