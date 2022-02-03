NNTT's Opera SUPER ANGELS to be Screened at National Taichung Theater

To celebrate the Lunar New Year, the National Taichung Theater (NTT) in Taiwan will present NNT cinema, a special series of screening events from 1 to 5 February.

New National Theatre, Tokyo will take part in this programme by presenting its opera production of Super Angels. It will be screened at 16:00 on 2 February.

Opera Super Angels

General Producer / Conductor: ONO Kazushi

Libretto: SHIMADA Masahiko

Music: SHIBUYA Keiichiro



Supervisor of Stage Direction: OGAWA Eriko

Creative Art Direction (Set, Costume, Lighting Design and Video Direction): HARIU Shizuka

Video: WEiRDCORE



Choreographer: KAIKAWA Tetsuo

Choreographic Advisor: OHARA Noriko



Associate Stage Director: SAWADA Yasuko

Alter3 Programming: IMAI Shintaro



Golem3: Alter3 (Supported by mixi, Inc.)

Akira: FUJIKI Daichi

Erika: MIYAKE Rie

George: NARITA Hiroyuki

Luisi: KOIZUMI Eiko



Setagaya Junior Chorus

The White Hands Chorus NIPPON



New National Theatre Chorus



WATANABE Takafumi, KIMURA Yuri, WATANABE Atau, NAKAJIMA Mizuki, WATANABE Takuro (The National Ballet of Japan)



Orchestra: Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra

For further information, please head to NTT's page. (in Taiwanese)