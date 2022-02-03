NNTT's Opera SUPER ANGELS to be Screened at National Taichung Theater
It will be screened at 16:00 on 2 February.
To celebrate the Lunar New Year, the National Taichung Theater (NTT) in Taiwan will present NNT cinema, a special series of screening events from 1 to 5 February.
New National Theatre, Tokyo will take part in this programme by presenting its opera production of Super Angels. It will be screened at 16:00 on 2 February.
Opera Super Angels
General Producer / Conductor: ONO Kazushi
Libretto: SHIMADA Masahiko
Music: SHIBUYA Keiichiro
Supervisor of Stage Direction: OGAWA Eriko
Creative Art Direction (Set, Costume, Lighting Design and Video Direction): HARIU Shizuka
Video: WEiRDCORE
Choreographer: KAIKAWA Tetsuo
Choreographic Advisor: OHARA Noriko
Associate Stage Director: SAWADA Yasuko
Alter3 Programming: IMAI Shintaro
Golem3: Alter3 (Supported by mixi, Inc.)
Akira: FUJIKI Daichi
Erika: MIYAKE Rie
George: NARITA Hiroyuki
Luisi: KOIZUMI Eiko
Setagaya Junior Chorus
The White Hands Chorus NIPPON
New National Theatre Chorus
WATANABE Takafumi, KIMURA Yuri, WATANABE Atau, NAKAJIMA Mizuki, WATANABE Takuro (The National Ballet of Japan)
Orchestra: Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra
