NNTT's Opera SUPER ANGELS to be Screened at National Taichung Theater

It will be screened at 16:00 on 2 February.

Feb. 3, 2022  
To celebrate the Lunar New Year, the National Taichung Theater (NTT) in Taiwan will present NNT cinema, a special series of screening events from 1 to 5 February.

New National Theatre, Tokyo will take part in this programme by presenting its opera production of Super Angels. It will be screened at 16:00 on 2 February.

Opera Super Angels

General Producer / Conductor: ONO Kazushi
Libretto: SHIMADA Masahiko
Music: SHIBUYA Keiichiro

Supervisor of Stage Direction: OGAWA Eriko
Creative Art Direction (Set, Costume, Lighting Design and Video Direction): HARIU Shizuka
Video: WEiRDCORE

Choreographer: KAIKAWA Tetsuo
Choreographic Advisor: OHARA Noriko

Associate Stage Director: SAWADA Yasuko
Alter3 Programming: IMAI Shintaro

Golem3: Alter3 (Supported by mixi, Inc.)
Akira: FUJIKI Daichi
Erika: MIYAKE Rie
George: NARITA Hiroyuki
Luisi: KOIZUMI Eiko

Setagaya Junior Chorus
The White Hands Chorus NIPPON

New National Theatre Chorus

WATANABE Takafumi, KIMURA Yuri, WATANABE Atau, NAKAJIMA Mizuki, WATANABE Takuro (The National Ballet of Japan)

Orchestra: Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra

For further information, please head to NTT's page. (in Taiwanese)


