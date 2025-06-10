ITAEWON CLASS: THE MUSICAL Opens in Tokyo

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The world premiere of Itaewon Class: The Musical officially opened at Tokyo Tatemono Brillia Hall, launching a major international stage adaptation of the hit Korean webtoon and Netflix drama by Cho Kwang-jin.

Produced by Toho Co., Ltd., the show unites a team of creators from Japan, Korea, and the United States, and is set to tour across Japan this summer with performances in Osaka (July 6–11) and Aichi (July 18–21).

Leading the cast is Japanese pop icon Nozomu Kotaki, who plays protagonist Park Sae Ro Yi, a young man fighting to rebuild his life and challenge a corrupt system after the death of his father. Kotaki, fresh off a sold-out arena tour, anchors a production that combines soaring ballads, explosive dance numbers, and emotionally resonant storytelling.

With music by Tony-nominated composer Helen Park (KPOP), lyrics by acclaimed Korean musical writer Lee Heejoon (Darwin Young), and a book by Japanese screenwriter Riko Sakaguchi (Your Lie in April), the musical is a vibrant expression of cross-cultural creative exchange. Direction is by Yuna Koyama, known for her work on Tschick, with choreography by global sensation Kyle Hanagami, whose credits include BLACKPINK, Jennifer Lopez, and Justin Bieber.

Park described composing the score as “one of the most personal journeys of my life,” citing the show's themes of grief, identity, and chosen family as deeply resonant. “These are themes that feel especially urgent today,” she said. “To see it connect with audiences in a new language, in a new country, has been deeply moving."

Lee Heejoon noted the challenge of adapting such a sprawling, character-driven narrative for the stage: “Each character has a multifaceted nature, so I aimed to showcase this to the fullest extent. Seeing the performance, I was truly happy and felt a great sense of fulfillment witnessing the actors and director Yuna Koyama diligently crafting an entirely new world on stage.”

Lee also praised Kotaki’s layered performance as Sae Ro Yi, highlighting his ability to capture both the character’s adult resilience and “his enduring childlike qualities.”

For Sakaguchi, the creative process was a testament to collaboration and shared passion. “A strong sense of connection united everyone involved as we worked toward a common goal,” she said. “It serves as a constant reminder that the theater is an ever-evolving, living art form.” She added that she hopes audiences walk away “with a fresh perspective on the world and a touch of positivity to help them move forward.”

Based on the beloved Kakao Webtoon and its globally streamed drama adaptation, Itaewon Class follows Park Sae Ro Yi as he builds a team of outsiders and underdogs to challenge Korea’s ruthless restaurant industry and confront the elite establishment responsible for his family's downfall. The story’s themes of resilience, justice, and self-definition have struck a powerful chord with audiences worldwide.

Director Yuna Koyama saw the creative process as a mirror of the show’s deeper message. “This production brought together creators from across Japan, the U.S., Korea, and beyond,” she said. “Our workshop process reflected the themes of the script—‘stay true to your convictions’ and ‘trust in your companions’—and those values became the foundation of our work.”

Choreographer Kyle Hanagami called the production “a double translation,” noting the cultural nuance of creating a Japanese-language musical about Korean characters. “But I love a challenge,” he said. “Every single musical number has an arc—not just for the show, but for the individual character. It’s been a joy to shape those through movement.”

