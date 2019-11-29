A MILLION EYES Takes Home the Grand Prix Award at Hiroshima International Film Festival

Richard Raymond's "A Million Eyes" shares the story of a young photographer, grappling with his mother's alcoholism, who sets out to capture something he loves with the help of a mentor. The film introduces 13-year-old Elijah M. Cooper in his debut film role and highlights the importance of the arts education and mentors in young people's lives.

This live-action short film has just won the Oscar-qualifying prize at Hiroshima, this is Director Richard Raymond's second consecutive win at the festival having won last year with Souls of Totality. The film previous won Best Drama at the New Renaissance Film Festival in London and received a Special Mention Award at the Hollyshorts Film Festival in Los Angeles. A Million Eyes is one of the stand out favorites in the race at this years Oscars for Best Live Action Short Film.

Now, for one day only, A MILLION EYES can be seen on Facebook via a live watch event.

Emmy Award-winning lead actor Joe Morton says, "A Million Eyes" is a film about hope, growth, mentorship, and the legacy of artists, like Gordon Parks, who paved the way for today's American artists of color."

Director Richard Raymond says, "A Million Eyes speaks to the importance of mentors in young children's lives, especially those discovering their own artistic voices. It shows the significance that arts education can have on kids, especially in underfunded communities, and celebrates the importance of often overlooked voices."

Actress Katie Lowes says, "A Million Eyes shows us how valuable it is to guide a young artist to find his or her voice. And when that child feels supported, even in a small way, their whole world can change for the better."

Richard Raymond is a British film director, whose 2018 live-action short film, Souls of Totality was selected at 16 Oscar-qualifying Film Festivals, winning the Best Grand Jury Award at Hollyshorts, the Best Short Film of the Festival at Raindance, the Best Film of the Festival at St. Louis and the Most Popular Film at Rhode Island. Richard is currently preparing to shoot the feature film One Thousand Paper Cranes, starring Evan Rachel Wood

Katie Lowes is best known for her role as Quinn Perkins in the ABC political drama series Scandal. Joe Morton is a well-loved Emmy award-winning actor with a wealth of credits including Scandal and The Good Wife. A Million Eyes introduces 13-year-old Elijah M. Cooper who will also star in the feature thriller Live! alongside Aaron Eckhart

The cinematographer Jarin Blaschke recently lensed The Lighthouse, which has been nominated for an Independent Spirit Award and was previously named the Best Movie at Cannes' Critics Week and Directors' Fortnight by the International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI).





Related Articles Shows View More Japan Stories