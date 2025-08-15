TURANDOT and More Set for Florida Grand Opera New Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Florida Grand Opera has revealed its new season and the much anticipated new FGO in-house orchestra— one that signals a bold rebuilding and rescue effort as the company approaches its 85th anniversary.

This season will bring together a remarkable roster of talent, including Roberto Alagna, Ryan Speedo Green, Aleksandra Kurzak, Joyce El-Khoury, Arturo Chacón-Cruz, Netanel Hershtik, Nathan Gunn, Ginger Costa-Jackson, Louis Otey, Elliot Madore, Bernie Williams, Jonathan Tetelman, Pablo Mielgo and Tomer Zvulun — along with many more of the most recognized names in opera.

The season will open on November 9, 2025 with the Richard Tucker Music Foundation 50th Anniversary Gala — Miami Edition, marking the first time this prestigious event will be presented in Miami. Celebrating the life and artistry of Richard Tucker, one of America's most celebrated opera singers and cantors, the evening will feature a moving tribute by his son, Barry Tucker, and performances from acclaimed artists in honor of the legendary tenor's enduring legacy.

From November 15 – December 6, 2025, FGO will present Kevin Puts's Silent Night, the Pulitzer Prize–winning masterpiece that tells the true story of the World War I Christmas Truce, when soldiers on opposing sides laid down their arms to share music and humanity. With its sweeping score and poignant storytelling, Silent Night is both an emotional journey and a testament to opera's ability to reveal the best of the human spirit. Performances will take place in Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

The season continues into the new year with Johann Strauss (ii)'s Die Fledermaus, running January 24–27, 2026. This sparkling operetta bursts with champagne-fueled revelry, mistaken identities, and infectious waltzes. In FGO's hands, the glamour and wit of old Vienna meet the vibrant energy of Miami, promising an unforgettable night of comedy, music, and style.

Spring brings the grandest of finales to the main-stage opera season with Puccini's Turandot, performed March 7 – 28, 2026. This centennial tribute to Puccini's final opera honors the grandeur of its La Scala premiere while embracing cutting-edge visual design. From the legendary “Nessun Dorma” to its sweeping orchestration, Turandot will be a breathtaking blend of tradition and innovation. Performances will take place in Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

The 2025–2026 season will conclude in spectacular fashion on May 6, 2026 with Opera & All-Stars with Bernie Williams, Jonathan Tetelman, and friends. The concert, will be presented by Florida Grand Opera and All-Star Encore. Taking place during Mental Health Month, the concert will spotlight the healing power of music while raising awareness and support for FGO's Voices of Wellness, an initiatives benefiting veterans, military, first responders and medical personnel.