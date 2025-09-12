Rennie Harris Puremovement Returns To The Arsht Center With NUTTIN’ BUT A WORD

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Miami’s Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts will welcome back Rennie Harris Puremovement American Street Dance Theater with its acclaimed production Nuttin’ But a Word, part of the Dance at Arsht Series. Performances take place October 30 and November 1, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. in the intimate Carnival Studio Theater.

Known as the “ambassador of hip-hop,” Harris brings to Miami his signature philosophy of individuality, creativity, and innovation. His ensemble of powerhouse dancers creates a “mixtape of movement” that blends b-boying, Campbell locking, house, and hip-hop in a performance that honors the form’s roots while pushing the boundaries of street dance.

At its heart, Nuttin’ But a Word is both a challenge to hip-hop purists and a call for cultural progress. Harris explains: “Now that we are a global hip-hop nation, we seem to have become zealots. This purist attitude has stagnated the natural progression of street dance. My generation defined the three laws of hip-hop culture: innovation, individuality, and creativity. The next generation can appreciate it, pay homage to it, and in doing so, tap into their own creativity and innovation, which ensures progress.”

The Arsht Center will also host Arsht Plus on October 30, beginning at 6:30 p.m., featuring beats by DJ El Abstrakto, a live freestyle cipher by Ground Zero Crew, and a hip-hop workshop led by a member of Rennie Harris Puremovement. The workshop is open to all ages and abilities with purchase of a ticket. In addition, Harris will lead an in-school residency for Miami-Dade County dance students on October 31.