LABYRINTH: IN CONCERT Set for a One-Night Event at Florida Theatre

🎭 NEW! Jacksonville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Jacksonville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Florida Theatre and AEG Presents will present Jim Henson's Labyrinth: In Concert, 40th Anniversary on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. at the historic Florida Theatre in downtown Jacksonville. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 16, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.

Experience Jim Henson and David Bowie's original masterpiece, Labyrinth, like never before with Labyrinth: In Concert! Watch the full movie on a massive HD screen, accompanied by a combination of live rock band, synth, percussion, and fantastic lighting effects that transport us to the Goblin City. Feel the power of the music from the cult classic live! Don't miss this exceptional event that brings beloved characters, epic music, and breathtaking visuals from the Labyrinth universe to life in a heart- warming fusion of film and live music.

Directed by Jim Henson, Labyrinth stars music legend David Bowie and a young Jennifer Connelly in one of her breakout roles. Labyrinth transports viewers back into the mystical maze accidentally summoned by Connelly's imaginative teen, Sarah. She must rescue her brother Toby from Bowie's character Jareth, the Goblin King.

Labyrinth also features breathtaking production design, extraordinary practical effects and the magical artistry of hundreds of Henson puppets and creatures brought to life by Jim Henson's Creature Shop.

One of the key elements of the movie's success was its soundtrack. The album alternates between Trevor Jones' original score and Bowie-penned pop songs from the movie, including “Magic Dance,” “As The World Falls Down,” and the album's theme song and biggest chart hit, “Underground,” which was paired with an elaborate music video set in the world of Labyrinth.

Labyrinth is a beloved Jim Henson fantasy film that can be seen as a coming-of-age story, exploring themes of growing up, self-discovery, and balancing childhood imagination with adult responsibility, disguised as a whimsical yet dark fairy tale.

Here's your chance to see Labyrinth, one of the defining fantasy films of a generation, in a communal setting on the big screen. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 16, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Buy them at www.floridatheatre.com or the Florida Theatre Box Office at (904) 355-2787. Ask about the VIP/Meet & Greet package available for this show.