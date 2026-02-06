Tickets Now on Sale for BEETLEJUICE in Jacksonville

🎭 NEW! Jacksonville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Jacksonville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

It’s showtime! Single tickets are now available for the Jacksonville presentation of BEETLEJUICE, taking place May 12-17, from The FSCJ Artist Series Broadway in Jacksonville is sponsored by VyStar Credit Union.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting here or calling 904-632-5000. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by emailing groupsales@fscjartistseries.org or calling (904) 632- 5050.

Based on Tim Burton’s beloved film, this musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes.

The tour is directed by Catie Davis and choreographed by Michael Fatica. BEETLEJUICE was originally directed by Tony Award® winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!) with a score by Tony Award nominee Eddie Perfect (King Kong); a book by Tony Award nominee Scott Brown(“Castle Rock”) and Tony and Emmy Award® nominee Anthony King(“Broad City”); music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire); and original choreography by Connor Gallagher (The Robber Bridegroom).

BEETLEJUICE includes scenic design by three-time Tony Award nominee David Korins (Hamilton); costume design by six-time Tony Award winner William Ivey Long (The Producers); lighting design by Tony Award winner Kenneth Posner(Kinky Boots); sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (Moulin Rouge!); projection design by Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini (Dear Evan Hansen); puppet design by Drama Desk Award winner Michael Curry (The Lion King); special effects design by Jeremy Chernick (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), illusions by Michael Weber (“Forrest Gump”), hair and wig design by Drama Desk Award nominee Charles G. LaPointe; make-up design by Joe Dulude II; casting by Geoff Josselson Casting; and the line producer is Jenny Gersten. Lauren Guiso serves as the Production Stage Manager, Teagan deGroen is the Assistant Stage Manager, Sol Rivera is the Company Manager, and Fred Mursch is the Associate Company Manager.

The North American tour of BEETLEJUICE is produced by NETworks Presentations. Mimi Intagliata serves as Executive Producer for the production.

BEETLEJUICE first opened at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre on Thursday, April 25, 2019, presented by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures (Mark Kaufman) and Langley Park Productions (Kevin McCormick), and won the Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award for David Korins’ scenic design and was nominated for eight Tony Awards including Best New Musical. BEETLEJUICE reopened at the Marquis Theatre in 2022 - following the COVID-19 shutdown - playing 679 combined performances. The first national US tour opened in December 2022, playing 88 cities with a final 3-peat Broadway resurrection at the Palace Theatre, where it played from October 8, 2025, through January 3, 2026. BEETLEJUICE has played internationally in Tokyo, Seoul, Melbourne, Abu Dhabi, and will make its London debut on the West End at the Prince Edward Theatre beginning in May 2026.

GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS and WARNER RECORDS released BEETLEJUICE – ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING for digital download, streaming and on CD. The album is produced by Tony Award winner Matt Stine, Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, Tony nominee Eddie Perfect and three-time Grammy Award winner Kurt Deutsch and has surpassed 766 million streams in the United States and 1.4 billion streams globally.

The album reached the list of top 10 most-streamed OBCRs of the previous decade. The show’s songs have placed in Spotify’s “Viral 50” charts in 13 different countries. In addition, “Say My Name,” one of the show’s breakout showstoppers, was chosen as Amazon’s “Alexa Song of the Day” in 2019.

BEETLEJUICE is based on the 1988 Academy Award-winning Geffen Company motion picture presented by Warner Bros. and directed by Tim Burton. The smash hit comedy starred Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O’Hara and Winona Ryder with story by Michael McDowell and Larry Wilson.

Photo Credit: Michelle Grace Hunder