Video: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Title Character Explores Jacksonville Before Local Engagement

🎭 NEW! Jacksonville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Jacksonville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A new video offers a look at “Mrs. Doubtfire Around Town,” as cast member Daniel Craig Smith visited several Jacksonville spots in character ahead of this week’s performances of Mrs. Doubtfire – THE NEW MUSICAL COMEDY.

The footage captures Smith making impromptu appearances around the city while fully inhabiting the role of Daniel Hillard and his alter ego, Mrs. Doubtfire.

Based on the film, the musical follows out-of-work actor Daniel Hillard, who creates the Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in an effort to remain close to his children after a difficult divorce. As the disguise takes on a life of its own, Daniel confronts what it means to be a father and how to hold onto the people he loves.

The production is currently playing in Jacksonville as part of the Broadway Series and runs through Sunday, with matinee performances scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are available now.