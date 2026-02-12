Review: MRS. DOUBTFIRE- THE NEW MUSICAL COMEDY at Jacksonville Center For The Performing Arts

🎭 NEW! Jacksonville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Jacksonville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Mrs. Doubtfire brings the beloved 1993 film to the stage in a zany, farcical romp that leans hard into nostalgia. The musical sticks close to the source material, recreating the film’s most memorable scenes and iconic lines for audiences. While the addition of song is essential to its transformation into a musical, some numbers seem to slow the pacing of the show. Still, the cast finds moments to shine, elevating the material.

The production is driven by Craig Allen Smith, who takes on the dual role of Daniel Hillard and Mrs. Doubtfire. Smith is a whirlwind of energy from the moment the show begins until curtain call. I often say theatre is a sport and Smith proves himself to be an athlete! With 32 costume changes, many being in plain view of the audience, along with demanding song and dance numbers and dozens of other vocal characters throughout the performance, he tackles it head on with stamina and emotional range each night. Amid the rapid transformations and comedic chaos, he never loses Daniel’s emotional core, especially during “I Want to Be There”, which comes early in the show and sets the tone for Daniel and his desire to spend time with his kids.

The emotional throughline continues in “Just Pretend”, a duet between Daniel and his daughter Lydia, played by Alanis Sophia. Sophia is a Puerto Rican recording artist, singer-songwriter and performer. Her vocals shine each time she is on stage, especially during “What the Hell”.

Melissa Campbell, who plays Miranda Hillard, also has an emotional song in Act 2, “Let Go”, where she shows off her impressive vocals, all while the blocking of the show has her sitting on the sofa for most of the song.

Brian Kalinowski and Devon Wycovia Buchanan serve comedy and fierceness in all of their scenes as Daniel’s brother Frank and his husband Andre. The two are responsible for transforming Daniel into Mrs. Doubtfire during the high energy, disco inspired number “Make Me a Woman” and they really make it WERK!

While the music of Mrs. Doubtfire may not make its way into your “Broadway Bangers” playlist, the songs make for an entertaining evening. I certainly wasn’t expecting to see the ensemble jiving to a song about spatchcocking chicken before a Paula Deen-esque character and eight sticks of butter arrive on stage, only to be interrupted by a commercial about IBS, before erupting into a tap number.

Mrs. Doubtfire is certainly an evening of nostalgia for the parents and fun for the entire family! Catch them at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts through February 15, 2026.

