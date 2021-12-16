Iman Shumpert Joins DANCING WITH THE STARS Live Tour

America's favorite dance show is back on tour this winter to celebrate its 30th Season with "Dancing with the Stars - Dare to Be Different." The FSCJ Artist Series is bringing the show to Jacksonville's Times-Union Center on Tuesday, January 15 at 7:30 p.m.

This year's all-new production will feature fan-favorite professional dancers thrilling audiences with all of the breathtaking dance styles seen on ABC's hit show Dancing with the Stars. The show continues its legacy of performing showstopping routines from the TV show alongside new numbers choreographed specifically for the live show, ranging from time-honored dances like the Quickstep and Foxtrot to sizzling Latin styles like the Cha Cha, Salsa, and Tango. In this year's state-of-the-art production, audiences will have the opportunity to experience the excitement, glitz and glamour they see in the ballroom every Monday night live in their hometowns.

The tour delivers a spectacular night of pulse-pounding dance performances from world-renowned dancers including Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Koko Iwasaki, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, GLEB SAVCHENKO, EMMA SLATER, Britt Stewart, and Sofia Ghavami!

We are also THRILLED to announce that alongside previously announced season 29 Mirrorball Champion Kaitlyn Bristowe and NBA supertstar and Season 30 Mirrorball Champion Iman Shumpert will be joining the tour. World-renowned choreographers Marty Kudelka and Pam Chu will co-direct the all- new show.

Tickets for "Dancing with the Stars - Dare to Be Different" are on sale now. To purchase tickets, please visit fscjartistseries.org or by phone at (904) 632-5000. VIP packages giving fans the chance to purchase Premium Tickets, Pre-Show Cast Q&A passes, Exclusive Merchandise and Photo Opportunities are available through fscjartistseries.org.