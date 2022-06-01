Gallery 725 in Jacksonville Beach Presents THE ART OF RINGO STARR

Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band are going back on tour. Gallery 725, 1250 Beach Boulevard in Jacksonville Beach, FL is celebrating their upcoming engagement at the St. Augustine Ampitheatre in St. Augustine with a very special exhibition and sale featuring hand-signed, limited-edition artworks created by Ringo Starr, Saturday, June 18th through Sunday, June 26th. Each piece of art is individually numbered and hand-signed by Ringo with 100% of Ringo's proceeds going towards the Lotus Foundation.

Gallery 725 will also be releasing an exclusive Ringo Starr canvas giclee. Only 10 of these collectible works of art will be available and each purchaser will have an opportunity to participate in a Zoom video call with Ringo. Ringo's recent release was entitled "Zoom In." featuring his latest song 'Zoom In, Zoom Out'. This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is a special way for Ringo to reconnect with his fans and to express his gratitude for the people who support his charity the Lotus Foundation.

In addition to Ringo Starr's art, the gallery will be offering signed copies of his art book "Painting is my Madness Too - The ART of Ringo Starr". The gallery will also showcase several hand signed artworks by Paul McCartney, John Lennon and George Harrison.

All works are available to purchase with 100% of Ringo's proceeds going to the Lotus Foundation.

The Lotus Foundation objectives are to fund, support, participate in and promote charitable projects aimed at advancing social welfare in diverse areas including, but not limited to: substance abuse, cerebral palsy, brain tumors, cancer, battered women and their children, homelessness and animals in need. For more information on the Lotus Foundation please visit the website: http://www.lotusfoundation.com.