FSCJ Artist Series Beyond BroadwayÂ Presents DISNEY PRINCESS - THE CONCERT, November 3

The FSCJ Artist Series, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, brings Disney Princess - The Concert presented by Pandora, to the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available now at fscjartistseries.org or by calling (904) 632-5000.

For generations, Disney's Princesses have enchanted us with their courage and kindness. Their music has been the soundtrack to our lives. Now, for the first time in forever, that beloved music will be celebrated in Pandora Presents Disney Princess - The Concert.

Drama Desk-nominee Christy Altomare (original Anastasia, Mamma Mia!), Broadway.com Audience Award-nominee Isabelle McCalla ('Princess Jasmine' in Aladdin, The Prom), Disney Channel star Anneliese van der Pol ('Belle' in Beauty and the Beast and 'Chelsea Daniels' on That's So Raven/Raven's Home), and BroadwayWorld Award-winner Syndee Winters ('Nala' in The Lion King, Hamilton) combine forces in this concert of a lifetime, joined by their magical Music Director, Benjamin Rauhala (Fiddler on the Roof) and enchanting Prince, Adam J. Levy (Moulin Rouge).

Anneliese van der Pol is a TV icon of the millennial generation, known for portraying 'Chelsea Daniels,' Raven-SymonÃ©'s best friend, on Disney Channel's record-breaking series, That's So Raven and Raven's Home. On Broadway, Anneliese was the final actress to play 'Belle' in Disney's Beauty and the Beast alongside Donny Osmond, when it closed at The Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in 2007. Other NY and regional theatre credits include: 'Kathy' in Vanities (Second Stage)where she originated the song "Cute Boys with Short Haircuts," 'Millie' in Thoroughly Modern Millie (Prism Theatre, TX),'Esther' in Meet Me in St. Louis (TUTS), 'Laurey' in Oklahoma(Austin Musical Theatre),and 'Eva Peron' in Evita (Buena Civic Light). Anneliese has recorded numerous songs with Sh-K-Boom Records as well as her favorite single "Over It" with Radio Disney.

Broadway.com Audience Award-nominee Isabelle made her Broadway debut as 'Princess Jasmine' in Disney's Aladdin after originating the role in the Aladdin national tour. She recently reprised her starring role for Disney's upcoming film of the stage production, Aladdin: Live from the West End, filmed at the iconic Prince Edward Theatre in London. Isabelle later starred in the acclaimed Broadway production of The Prom.

BroadwayWorld Award-winner Syndee Winters made her Broadway debut as future-queen 'Nala' in Disney's The Lion King - a role she reprised in 2019, when she had the honorable opportunity to meet Sister 'Nala,' Beyonce, in preparation of The Lion King live-action film. Syndee's other Broadway credits include Motown the Musical, Pippin, and "working it" as all three Schuyler Sisters in the smash hit Hamilton. On television, she's been featured on NBC Live Jesus Christ Superstar with EGOT recipient John Legend, and as 'Ms. Smiley' on Law & Order SVU, where she interrogated Lieutenant Olivia Benson (Mariska Harigitay) on her parenting methods!

Drama Desk-nominee Christy Altomare originated the role of Anya in the Broadway production of Anastasia for which she received the Theatre World Award and was nominated for an Outer Critics Award and a Drama Desk Award for lead actress in a musical. She made her Broadway debut playing the role of Sophie Sheridan in Mamma Mia!. Off-Broadway, Christy portrayed the role of Sue Snell in MCC's revival of Carrie the Musical. Christy can be heard in the cast recordings of both Anastasia and Carrie. She toured the country in the first national tour of Spring Awakening, playing role of Wendla Bergman.

Magical Music Director, Benjamin Rauhala is one of the Broadway community's most trusted music directors and collaborators. He was the Associate Music Director for the world premiere of The Secret Life of Bees at the Atlantic Theater, directed by Sam Gold, with music by Duncan Sheik. He worked on the music team for both Bartlett Sher's Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof and the Broadway production of Duncan Sheik's American Psycho simultaneously during the 2016 season.

He has toured the world as the music director for Jeremy Jordan, the Tony-nominated star of Broadway's Newsies and The CW's Supergirl. He also tours with Tony-nominee Ariana DeBose, Nashville star Kyle Dean Massey, Hercules star Krysta Rodriguez, Jagged Little Pill standout Derek Klena and with Next to Normal Tony-nominee Jennifer Damiano.

Enchanting Prince, Adam J. Levy was last seen in the first national tour of Waitress. He is a proud OG member of Broadway Princess Party and a graduate of Pace University's BFA musical theatre program. He appeared alongside Drew Gehling in the world premiere of the musical, Dave, helmed by Tina Landau at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C. His New York and regional credits include Fiddler on the Roof, The Light in the Piazza, A Chorus Line, The Way We Get By, Hairspray, Lysistrata Jones, and Merrily We Roll Along. He has also performed alongside symphony orchestras across the nation, including the New York Philharmonic and the Long Beach Symphony. Adam can be seen in the PBS documentary, Broadway or Bust, chronicling his journey at The Jimmy Awards in NYC.

Your every dream will come true as larger than life animation and theatrical effects immerse the audience in pure Disney magic, while these acclaimed stars sing the music of every Disney Princess and share their exclusive, hilarious and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the stage and screen. We invite you to relive your VHS glory days, dress up in your favorite royal attire, and share the joy with your loved ones. Be part of our world at Disney Princess - The Concert, presented by Pandora Jewelry. Cast subject to change.

