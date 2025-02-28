COME FROM AWAY Comes to Alhambra Theatre & Dining

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Alhambra Theatre & Dining has announced Come From Away as the name of its “Fall Surprise” in its 2025 season. Running from August 28 to October 5, this critically acclaimed musical brings an inspiring true story of kindness, resilience, and human connection to the Alhambra stage for the first time.

"We've been eagerly waiting to share this news, and now the moment has arrived," said Craig Smith, Managing Partner of the Alhambra Theatre & Dining. "Come From Away is a show that captures the best of humanity, and we are honored to bring this incredible story to our audiences."

Set in the days following 9/11, Come From Away tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded airline passengers who were welcomed by the small town of Gander, Newfoundland. Filled with powerful music, heartfelt storytelling, and uplifting moments, this Tony Award-winning musical has touched audiences worldwide.

