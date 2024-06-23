CFCArts to Offer Summer Programs: Jazz, Classical Masterpieces, and Social Concert Band

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Central Florida Community Arts (CFCArts) will invite all Central Floridians to be part of three vibrant summer programs! From experienced musicians to people just looking to try something new, these programs have a place for you. Welcoming participants of all ages (16+) and levels of experience, CFCArts provides a supportive, no-audition-required environment. Registration and additional information are available at https://cfcarts.com/perform/.

CFCArts will host some of the largest community participatory ensembles in the country in their Community Choir, Symphony Orchestra, and Big Band ensembles. This summer, smaller ensembles with shorter rehearsal periods are perfect for trying out CFCArts programs for the first time or fitting into a busy schedule. Kat Johnson, a member ambassador who sings with the CFCArts Community Choir, invites curious community members to check out the programs, "As a new member you can expect to be welcomed by a community of people that all have the love of performing and community. Getting to perform with the orchestra and big band will be a fun and unique experience."

Program 1: Community Choir and Big Band - "And All That Jazz"

Season Kickoff: Monday, July 1, 7-9 p.m.

Rehearsals: Mondays from 7-9 p.m.

Location: St. John Lutheran Church, 1600 S. Orlando Ave., Winter Park

Performances: Friday, September 6, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 3:00 & 7:30 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 3 p.m.

Performance Venue: Pugh Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S Magnolia Ave., Orlando, FL 32801

Join CFCArts for "And All That Jazz!" This is your chance to be part of an energetic and dynamic collaboration between the CFCArts Big Band and Community Choir. Experience the thrill of swinging rhythms and unforgettable melodies. Imagine being surrounded by the Big Band's vibrant saxes and thrilling brass sounds while contributing your voice to the Choir's exuberant harmonies. You'll be performing timeless classics like “In the Mood” and “This Joint is Jumpin',” bringing joy and excitement to members and audiences alike.

"This summer is such an amazing example of the CFCArts community," says Haylee van Dalen a Big Band member ambassador. "Bringing multiple facets of the organization together for shows like All That Jazz and Glorious are such great examples of how music brings Central Florida together. I know experiencing growth in my own music through the enjoyment of others has been so enriching"

Program 2: Community Choir and Symphony Orchestra - "Glorious"

Season Kickoff: Sunday, June 30, 2-4 p.m.

Rehearsals: Sundays from 2-4 p.m.

Location: Cornerstone Charter Academy, 906 Waltham Ave., Belle Isle

Performance: Details to be announced

Be part of something "Glorious" this summer! Join the Community Choir and Symphony Orchestra to perform in a breathtaking classical concert. This program is designed to lift your spirits and immerse you in the awe of musical grandeur. You will be part of a harmonious ensemble that celebrates the beauty of the human spirit and the wonders of our world. This is more than just a performance; it's an opportunity to connect with fellow music lovers and experience the powerful emotions that only music can evoke.

Program 3: Concert Band

Season Kickoff: Sunday, June 30, 7-9 p.m.

Rehearsals: Sundays from 7-9 p.m.

Location: Cornerstone Charter Academy, 906 Waltham Ave., Belle Isle

Performance: None

Looking for a fun, low-pressure way to enjoy music this summer? CFCArts is offering a new Concert Band! This program is all about connecting with fellow musicians, sharing your passion, and enjoying the camaraderie of new and old friends. Over six weeks, you'll have the chance to play your instrument, learn new pieces, and make music together—without the pressure of a performance. It's the perfect escape to indulge in your musical hobby and be part of the CFCArts community. Bring your instrument, and together we'll bring the fun! “I can recall the feeling I had at my very first time at a CFCArts orchestra rehearsal, with goosebumps all over my body the moment we started playing and a sense of pride knowing that I was part of something so special." said Travis Lefke, who plays trumpet with CFCArts "It's the space where the ‘community' aspect of the organization thrives, connecting a diverse group of Central Floridians with varying levels of musical abilities, backgrounds, cultures, and career interests.”

For more information and to register, visit https://cfcarts.com/perform/.

About CFCArts

Central Florida Community Arts (CFCArts) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to making the arts accessible to everyone, connecting local talent with community members through a diverse range of cultural experiences. Home to some of the largest Community Choir, Symphony Orchestra, and Big Band ensembles in the country, CFCArts offers opportunities to participate in and enjoy high-quality performances, fostering a vibrant arts community in Central Florida. Our mission is to create a cultural platform where every voice is heard, and every artist is celebrated.

